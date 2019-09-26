Minor injuries sustained by pilot and passenger in local plane crash

Tuesday morning at about 10:00 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol information officer MSgt. Dylan L. Bryan reported to Historic City News that a pilot made a hard landing on takeoff from the Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

The 1973 Cessna 337G was piloted by 76-year-old Jacksonville resident, Robert Jack Link. He was attempting to take off, going north, when the landing gear malfunctioned. According to the troopers investigating at the scene, the airplane began to veer left and descend.

The airplane crash landed on the runway and continued to skid onto the grassy median where it came to final rest, facing in a northwesterly direction.

The two occupants, Link and his 73-year-old passenger, St Augustine resident Virginia Sterchi Douglas, each sustained minor injury from the crash. They were stabilized and transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

No charges have been filed, as the investigation continues.