News editor Michael Gold will be June guest speaker at Saint Augustine Tea Party

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the next open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, Tuesday evening June 25th at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Inn dining room located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

This month’s special guest will be Michael Gold, editor of Historic City News. Gold will provide an update on the activities of one local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed specifically in response to the current direction of a left-leaning city hall; who he says has abandoned the memories of St Augustine and St Johns County veterans.

“Both my mother and my father were wartime military veterans; officers who served during the Pacific Theatre of Operations in southwest Asia,” Gold told Saint Augustine Tea Party Chairman, Lance Thate. “Being raised in a military household gives you a deep appreciation for military honors as well as the memorials built by their countrymen.”

Gold was delivered at Flagler Hospital, on Marine Street in St Augustine, and adopted at birth. He grew up on Vilano Beach and attended St Johns County public schools, graduating with the St Augustine High School Class of 1973. This year, Gold turns 64-years-old.

Gold attended classes at St Johns River Community College and graduated from Florida Junior College at Jacksonville after earning an Associate of Criminal Justice degree. He is also a graduate of Flagler College in St Augustine where he earned his Bachelor of Public Administration degree, with honors.

In addition to traveling northeast Florida on business, he owned his own company with offices in Georgia and South Carolina. For the past 20-years, Gold has been a Florida licensed private investigator, previously licensed in Michigan.

As a news editor, he is an active member of the Florida First Amendment Foundation. As a citizen, he believes in a Constitutional government and his rights thereunder. Including, he says, his Second Amendment rights — which guarantee his rights under the First Amendment.

As always, guest speakers are given the opportunity to answer questions from the floor following their presentation, time permitting. Meetings of the Saint Augustine Tea Party are open to the public with no admission charge. Members and guests are invited to follow the Town Crier Committee on St George Street at their website SaintAugustineTeaParty.org