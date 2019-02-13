Obituary: Pierre D Thompson

Historic City News was informed that Pierre Dutasta Thompson passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Pierre was born October 12, 1927 in St. Augustine to parents John D. and Suzette Dutasta Thompson. After a short time in the Navy, he graduated from Rollins College with a bachelor’s degree in business. Pierre joined his father’s insurance and real estate agency (Thompson-Ryman) and was instrumental in the development of Davis Shores purchased by Thompson-Ryman in 1936.

In the 1970-1980’s, along with John D. Bailey, Sr. and Greg Baker, Thompson-Bailey-Baker Agency was one of the largest real estate developers at that time. They developed local shopping centers, office buildings, convenience stores, and the residential communities of Moultrie Trails and El Granada. In 1986, his son Paul joined the company now known as Thompson Realty and Development. Together they completed the developments of Pelican Reef and Harbour Island.

Pierre served in numerous organizations throughout the community. In 1969 Pierre was the president of Board of Realtors and was on the founding board of the County Planning and Zoning Board. He was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Florida Inland Navigation District (“FIND”) for eight years representing St. Johns County and was instrumental in providing funding through FIND for restoration of the St. Augustine Lighthouse, along with the City Marina. He was a devoted supporter of many local organizations including Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine Historical Society, Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine, Bailey Center for Caring, Limelight Theatre, ARC of the St. Johns, Ayla’s Acres Animal Rescue, and the sculpture garden at Ron Parker Park.

Pierre shared his passion for entrepreneurship with others by supporting the Flagler College Enactus team, formerly Students in Free Enterprise. His generous contributions gave Enactus a permanent home. Flagler College honored Pierre by the naming of Thompson Hall for his contributions and personal involvement in the program.

The Thompson children fondly remember the yearly camping trips with a party of 8 or more packed in a Winnebago going as far as Niagara Falls with a very patient Dad at the wheel.

Pierre and best friend Bill McMullen met every Saturday for 45 years to go fishing in their modest aluminum boat, always returning with plenty. Pierre even fished the day of his wedding.

Pierre and Shirley traveled extensively throughout their 49 wonderful years of marriage, including a 3-month cruise around the world.

He is survived by his loving wife Shirley “Daisy” Thompson, children, Giselle Thompson, Paul Thompson, Eric Thompson (of Chicago), David Day (Gloria) and Nanette Bradbury (Teddy). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Suzette and John Thompson, his brother and sister-in-law John D. and Betty Thompson, and daughter-in-law, Alice Thompson.

The family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers, Cassandra Brannen, Ida Green, Gloria Day and Inman Wilson for their loving care.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 9:00a.m. at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pierre and Shirley Thompson Endowed Fund for Enactus at Flagler College, c/o Kristy Myers, 74 King Street, Saint Augustine, FL 32084.

