Prevatt becomes St Johns County Fire Rescue Chief

St. Johns County is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey A. Prevatt as St. Johns County Fire Rescue Chief. His appointment was confirmed by the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners during their March 5, 2019, regular meeting.

Saying that they look forward to a bright future under Prevatt’s dedicated vision, commitment, and leadership, St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Public Safety spokesman told Historic City News that Chief Prevatt has already been the manager of multiple major projects and progressive improvements for the Department, including serving as the project manager for the $25 million 800 MHz County-wide interoperable radio system.

“When I suffered a stroke in 2017, Assistant Chief Jeff Prevatt immediately stepped in and began managing Fire Rescue Operations. He also fully supported me and my family during what became a long and very challenging year,” former Fire Chief Carl Shank said during the confirmation ceremony.

“Since stepping down as Fire Rescue Chief to focus on department projects and policy development, I have observed the continued character, courage, and vision that Chief Prevatt has for this Department. ” Shank said. “I have no doubt he is the right choice to serve as St. Johns County’s Fire Rescue Chief as a result of his experience, leadership, and vision for Fire Rescue services.”

Chief Prevatt is a St. Augustine native who graduated from St. Augustine High School and holds a professional degree from Vincennes University. He began working part-time for St. Johns County Emergency Medical Services in 1980 and completed training as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1981.

Chief Prevatt advanced through the ranks of the Department, serving as a Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief, and Assistant Chief, and served as Interim Fire Chief in 2018. He also worked part-time for the Baptist Medical Center Emergency Helicopter service in Jacksonville.

Chief Prevatt officially began his career full time for St. Johns County in 1982, was certified as a Paramedic in 1983, and became a Firefighter in 1985.