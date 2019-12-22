Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Sharon Piltz, Environmental Scientist with Jacksonville Electric Authority, completed her initial report of the incident on Saturday, December 21st. The incident, 84 Footbridge Road, State Watch Office Case Number: 20197126, reportedly began at about 8:00 a.m. Saturday afternoon and continued for about 90-minutes, until about 9:30 a.m.

“Approximately 5,000 gals of reclaim water was discharged to the ground,” Piltz said in her initial report.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.030957253516664, Long: -81.6268668475561

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “84 Footbridge Road” and the reporting agency is Jacksonville Electric Authority, (904) 667-9232, taylse@jea.com.