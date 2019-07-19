Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Jacksonville Electric Authority Environmental Scientist, Sharon Piltz, completed the initial report of the incident on Thursday, July 18th. The incident, State Watch Office Case Number: 20193963, reportedly began at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, July 17th, and ended about a half-hour later.

“The service connection to the water-main near 56 Footbridge Road, St Johns, Florida 32259, broke loose; resulting in reclaimed water being released onto the ground and into a storm drain,” Piltz said in her initial report.

According to the notes, repairmen were able to stop the release of contaminated water and the service connection was repaired before Piltz left the scene. St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.028483406555555, Long: -81.62819886577714