Reception to honor 16 Rabbis arrested in St. Augustine in 1964

The St. Augustine Jewish Historical Society invites Historic City News readers to participate in a reception to honor the 16 Rabbis arrested in St. Augustine on June 18, 1964 according to an announcement from Rabbi Merrill Shapiro, the organization’s leader.

Both the plaque dedication and the reception will be held on the site of the arrest, at the Hilton Garden Inn Bayfront, 32 Avenida Menendez in St. Augustine.

The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the steps where Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested in June 1964. The reception will follow the dedication of a plaque to commemorate the largest mass arrest of Rabbis in United States history.

There is no charge for either the brief dedication ceremony or the reception at which refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend, and no advance arrangements need be made.