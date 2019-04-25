REGISTERED SEXUAL PREDATOR: Brantley Vernon Bennett

In accordance with Florida State Statute 775.21, this news release will serve to notify Historic City News readers to the temporary presence of a sexual predator in St Johns County.

Brantley Vernon Bennett has reported he will be staying at 483 Pomont Avenue, in St. Augustine, Florida. He has a permanent registered address in Gainesville but has registered a temporary stay in St Johns County from 04-23-2019 until 04-29-2019.

Bennett was previously convicted of sexual battery with injuries against a victim under the age of 12-years-old. Bennett is 5’07”, 150 lbs., (DOB) 07/13/1984, with Blonde hair and Blue eyes.