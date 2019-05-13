You are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, May 14th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Saint Augustine. The guest speaker will be Wesley Bunce, Senior Representative for National Write Your Congressman.

Wesley Bunce has been a resident of St. Augustine for the past 13 years. He is a U. S. Navy veteran, and a member of the Republican Executive Committee for Precinct 501. Bunce, is also a radio and television host, and is the founder of We The People radio and Internet.

His topic of discussion will be “Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, the Deep State Then and Now”. He will include a brief history of Insider control of U. S. institutions, and both the original and current plan to throw off tyranny. Who was John Birch? What happened to Larry McDonald?

Historic City News readers are invited to attend for what promises to be a very interesting presentation. Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Visit their website for additional information at www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org