Road resurfacing scheduled for North City and Fullerwood

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the road work begun on Wednesday, June 19, will continue weekdays through Friday, June 28, from 8:00am to 4:00pm, Preferred Materials Inc., a city contractor, will be conducting road resurfacing

Weather permitting, work will continue in the North City area of the City of St. Augustine, in the Fullerwood neighborhood, on the following streets:

Rainey Ave.

Douglas Ave.

Grant St.

Center St.

Pacific St.

San Marco Ave.

Construction is estimated to last between 1-2 weeks and is weather dependent. There will be a maintenance of traffic (MOT) plan to direct traffic flow around the construction.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to not park on the street while work is being performed. Vehicles parked on the street obstructing the resurfacing work may be towed at the owner’s expense. Patience and cooperation is most appreciated.

Upon completion of this area of the city, resurfacing efforts will be re-directed to the Lincolnville neighborhood.