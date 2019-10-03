See what St Johns County has to offer

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department boasts nearly 50 active and passive parks, 12 boat ramps, seven community centers, over 40 miles of scenic coastline, full-service fishing pier, and an 18-hole golf course. The department is as diverse as the natural ecosystems that surround us.

Historic City News readers will find that October is a great month to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather while participating in any of hundreds of youth and adult activities and programs that are available through the Parks and Recreation Department.

Nocatee Landing and Nocatee Landing Paddle Launch Now Open

Parks and Recreation has announced that Nocatee Landing and Nocatee Landing Paddle Launch are now open to the public. Nocatee Landing features an open-air pavilion with breathtaking views of the river, bike racks, ample parking, and solar-powered public restrooms as well as a non-motorized water vehicle launch for canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards with access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Nocatee Landing Details.

Howloween Walk

Join us for the 2019 Howloween Walk at Treaty Park, 1595 Wildwood Drive, St. Augustine from 2-4pm on Sunday, October 27. Bring your four-legged friend for a Halloween stroll around the park. Costumes are strongly encouraged for both dogs and humans. Best dog costumes will be awarded a prize! Bring a donation for the SJC Animal Control Pet Center. First 30 participants get a bandana for their furry friend. This event is all ages and costs $15 per family. Howloween Details. For more info and to register, contact Stephanie Taylor at sntaylor@sjcfl.us or 904-669-6612.

Wild Edibles & Medicinal Plants

When: Wednesday, October 9 from 10am-12pm

Where: Canopy Shores Park, 804 Christina Dr., St. Augustine

Join Park Naturalist AyoLane Halusky and learn about wild edibles and medicinal plants as you explore the park foraging for plants. Bring your questions and journals. This program is FREE and open to all ages, but registration is required. Wild Edibles Registration. For more info, contact AyoLane Halusky at ahalusky@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0348.

Vilano Beach Cleanup

When: Friday, October 11 from 6-7pm

Where: Vilano Beach Beach Access, 2750 Anahma Dr., Vilano Beach

Join St. Johns County Parks Naturalist Kelly Ussia in being good stewards of our beaches and participate in a cleanup at Vilano Beach. All necessary supplies will be provided. Just bring water and wear sunscreen and clothes appropriate for being on the beach. This event is FREE and pre-registration is not required. Vilano Beach Cleanup Details. For more info, contact Kelly Ussia at kussia@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0335.

Doug Crane Kayak Trips

• Thursday, October 17 from 10:30am-1:30pm

• Friday, October 18 from 11am-2pm

• Saturday, October 19 from 12-3pm

• Sunday, October 20 from 1-4pm

Where: Doug Crane Boat Ramp, 1039 Shore Dr.

Join our Park Naturalists for a kayak trip on the marshes of the Matanzas River. This trip will provide a unique opportunity to experience the natural areas you likely only view while driving over the 312 bridge. The cost of this program is $20-$50 per person. To register, contact Kelly Ussia at 904-209-0335 or kussia@sjcfl.us with your phone number, email, date of the trip you would like to attend, residency status, and if you will be using a county kayak. There is a 12-foot boat minimum for those bringing their own boats.

Treasures of the Beach

• Tuesday, October 22 from 10-11am

• Thursday, October 24 from 10-11am

• Thursday, November 7 from 10-11am

• Tuesday, November 12 from 2-3pm

Where: Nease Beachfront Park, 3171 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach

Our East Coast beaches are constantly changing and bringing new items up for us to see. Shells, sea beans, grasses, shark teeth, and marine debris are just a few of the items we will help you identify. Join Park Naturalist Kelly Ussia for an engaging walk and talk about the amazing treasures you can find at the beach. This program is FREE and open to all ages, but registration is required. Treasures of the Beach Registration. For more info, contact Kelly Ussia at kussia@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0335.

Owl Prowls

• Wednesday, October 23 from 6:30-8:30pm ~ Vaill Point Park Registration

• Thursday, October 24 from 6:30-8:30pm ~ Canopy Shores Park Registration

• Saturday, October 26 from 6:30-8:30pm ~ Alpine Groves Park Registration

Join Park Naturalist AyoLane Halusky and learn about the creatures of the night. We will explore our county parks at sunset in search of our resident owls who live in our park. Bring your questions and share your stories about the night time forest activities. This event is FREE. For more info, contact AyoLane Halusky at ahalusky@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0348.

Owl & Sunset Symphony

When: Friday, October 25 from 6:30-8:30pm

Where: Beluthahatchee Park, 1501 SR 13, Fruit Cove

Join Park Naturalist AyoLane Halusky and become a phenologist for the evening. Learn about the owls and enjoy nature’s symphony as we experience the transition from light to dark. Water birds and owls often come out to join. A representative from the Stetson Kennedy foundation will be on-hand to share a little local history. This event is FREE. Owl & Sunset Symphony Registration. For more info, contact AyoLane Halusky at ahalusky@sjcfl.us or 904-209-0348.