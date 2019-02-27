St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver recovering at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville

Following last evening’s meeting of the St. Augustine City Commission, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver suffered a stroke while still at City Hall. Shaver was transported to Flagler Hospital and then transferred to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

“Last night after our meeting I wound up experiencing a stroke. Sincere thanks to our police and fire fighters, Flagler Hospital, an incredible helicopter pilot, and an amazing team at Baptist Medical Center,” Shaver said in a statement this evening. “My family and I are very grateful for everyone’s concern and support.”

The next 10-hours are key to St Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver’s recovery, her daughter Jenn told Historic City News editor Michael Gold Tuesday afternoon. The mayor began to feel ill after a contentious exchange of remarks with vice-mayor Leanna Freeman during Monday night’s city commission meeting.

The heat came over Freeman’s support to misappropriate $500,000, or more, from storm water reserve funds and the general reserve fund to build a recreational park in a flooded area of Coquina Avenue. Freeman is an attorney who owns property and lives less than 4-blocks away on South Matanzas Boulevard. Regan owns property and lives even closer than that; about 2-blocks away on Solano Avenue. Freeman claims that she has found “studies that support that neighboring property values may increase from 2% to 22% because of the proximity to a public space.”

There were tests run Tuesday as the mayor rested in her hospital room in Jacksonville. According to her daughter, we will have a better sense of what her recovery will look like sometime Wednesday.

Mayor Shaver’s family thanks the community for its outpouring of well wishes for her full recovery, and asks that flowers, cards or sentiments be held until she returns home.

Sometimes city commission meetings just surprise you, Shaver said.