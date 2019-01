St Johns County restaurant inspections

Public Safety reporters for Historic City News periodically obtain the results of physical inspections of public food service establishments from the records of the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants located in Tallahassee. These items recorded 10/1/2018-12/31/2018.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conduct regular, unannounced inspections of both seating and non-seating establishments; as well as caterers, mobile food dispensing vehicles, hot dog carts, theme park food carts and vending machines to assure the public that each establishment adheres to all state sanitation and safety laws. Agents of the Division conduct routine inspections, new licensing inspections, and full inspections after a complaint unannounced been received.



FULL INSPECTION AFTER COMPLAINT 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL | 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 | 10/30/2018 Warning Issued 2 CREEKS BAR & GRILL | 74 CAPULET DR STE 201 | 12/29/2018 Call Back – Complied ARBY’S #7513 | 708 E GEOFFREY ST | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action AUNT KATE’S | 612 EUCLID AVENUE | 10/29/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied BOJANGLES’ | 2095 STATE RD 16 | 10/12/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CHEESE WHEEL | 223A W KING ST | 10/23/2018 Administrative complaint recommended CHEESE WHEEL | 223A W KING ST | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending CHEESE WHEEL | 223A W KING ST | 11/6/2018 Call Back – Complied CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT | 57 COMARES AVE | 12/11/2018 Warning Issued CONCH HOUSE MARINA RESORT | 57 COMARES AVE | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Complied CRISPERS | 200 CBL DR STE# 101 | 10/23/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CUCINA GIOVANNI | 2730 SR-16 # 101 | 12/11/2018 Warning Issued CUCINA GIOVANNI | 2730 SR-16 # 101 | 12/12/2018 Call Back – Complied DENNY’S #7047 | 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/19/2018 Warning Issued DENNY’S #7047 | 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/20/2018 Call Back – Complied ELK HOUSE EATERY | 6357 A1A SOUTH | 12/7/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action GYPSY CAB CO | 828 ANASTASIA BV | 10/26/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied GYPSY CAB CO | 828 ANASTASIA BV | 12/13/2018 Administrative complaint recommended GYPSY CAB CO | 828 ANASTASIA BV | 12/17/2018 Call Back – Complied ICHIBAN BUFFET | 2185 US-HWY 1 S | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Complied KBP FOODS | 1805 S US-1 | 11/8/2018 Warning Issued KBP FOODS | 1805 S US-1 | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended KBP FOODS | 1805 S US-1 | 11/14/2018 Call Back – Complied LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS | 11/15/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 111 BARTRAM OAKS WALKS | 11/16/2018 Call Back – Complied LOOP PIZZA GRILL | 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, #401 | 10/9/2018 Warning Issued LOOP PIZZA GRILL | 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, #401 | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended METRO DINER | 1000 S PONCE DELEON BV #15 | 10/4/2018 Warning Issued METRO DINER | 1000 S PONCE DELEON BV #15 | 10/5/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending METRO DINER | 1000 S PONCE DELEON BV #15 | 10/8/2018 Call Back – Complied MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC | 880 A1A N STE 18B | 10/22/2018 Administrative complaint recommended MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC | 880 A1A N STE 18B | 10/23/2018 Call Back – Complied MI CASA CAFE | 69 ST GEORGE ST | 12/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PALENCIA CLUB | 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied PALENCIA CLUB | 600 PALENCIA CLUB DR | 11/1/2018 Warning Issued PIZZA HUT #4288 | 119 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #107 | 10/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RED FROG & MCTOADS GRUB & | 5545 A1A S #106 | 12/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE | 814 N A1A | 10/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE | 814 N A1A | 10/15/2018 Call Back – Complied SONNYS REAL PIT BAR B Q | 1720 US-HWY 1 S | 12/20/2018 Warning Issued SONNYS REAL PIT BAR B Q | 1720 US-HWY 1 S | 12/28/2018 Call Back – Complied STEAK N SHAKE 361 | 1760 US-HWY 1 S | 10/31/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SUBWAY SANDWICHES & SALAD | 1077 A1A BEACH BV | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action VINO’S AT FRUIT COVE | 605 SR-13 #103 | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued VINO’S AT FRUIT COVE | 605 SR-13 #103 | 11/21/2018 Call Back – Complied WENDYS #66 | 1830 US-HWY 1 SOUTH | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended WENDYS #66 | 1830 US-HWY 1 SOUTH | 11/14/2018 Call Back – Complied WOODPECKERS BACKYARD BBQ | 4930 STATE ROAD 13 | 12/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action WORLD FAMOUS OASIS RESTAU | 4000 A1A S | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT | 3945 S HWY A1A | 10/10/2018 Warning Issued ZAHARIAS RESTAURANT | 3945 S HWY A1A | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Complied

NEW LICENSING INSPECTIONS

1119 LIN CHINA INC | 4255 US-#1 SOUTH STE #17 | 12/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANTHONY’S PIZZA | 1057 A1A BEACH BV # 21 | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action AUGGIE’S DRAFT ROOM | 3 SAINT GEORGE ST | 12/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BRUCCI’S PIZZA HOUSE | 540 SR-13 STE #10 | 12/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CASA MARIA EXPRESS | 500 OUTLET MALL BV STE 520 | 11/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC M | 389 PASEO REYES DR STE 208 | 11/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DE LEON | 1111 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 10/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action EMBASSY SUITES | 300 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD | 11/8/2018 Warning Issued EMBASSY SUITES | 300 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD | 11/15/2018 Call Back – Complied HAMBLEN HOUSE | 1 ANDERSON CIR | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action JOINT BAGEL COMPANY | 389 PASEO REYES DR STE 201 | 11/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN | 2515 CR-208 | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MAYDAY HANDCRAFTED ICE CR | 100 ST GEORGE ST, #J & K | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MOCUP COFFEE | 84 THEATHRE DR STE 100 | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action NORMA D’S KITCHEN | 224 N MAIN ST | 10/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PIERRE’S EATERY | 500 OUTLET MALL BV STE 510 | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Complied PRIMO PIZZA | 10870 US-HWY 1 STE 114 | 10/9/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SAINT AUGUSTINE SCOOP | 78 SAN MARCO AVE # A | 11/9/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SARBEZ | 115 ANASTASIA BV | 10/9/2018 Warning Issued SARBEZ | 115 ANASTASIA BV | 10/12/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SARBEZ | 115 ANASTASIA BV | 10/16/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SARBEZ | 115 ANASTASIA BV | 10/24/2018 Call Back – Complied SEA OATS CAFFE | 1075 A1A BEACH BV | 12/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SEAFOOD KITCHEN | 4255 AIA S STE 1 | 10/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SPORKS | 1943 A1A S | 11/21/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST AUGUSTINE HOTEL & SUIT | 475 COMMERCE LAKE DR | 10/17/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTL | 2700 FL 16 | 11/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST AUGUSTINE PREMIUM OUTL | 2700 FL 16 | 11/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action STARBUCKS | 300 A1A BEACH BOULEVARD | 11/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action VILLAGE GARDEN | 1480 S OLD A1A HWY | 11/16/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action YOUR PIE @ PALENCIA | 389 PASEO REYES DR, STE 205 | 10/25/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ROUTINE INSPECTIONS @CORNER SUSHI | 2443 S US-HWY 1 | 10/15/2018 Warning Issued @CORNER SUSHI | 2443 S US-HWY 1 | 10/17/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending @CORNER SUSHI | 2443 S US-HWY 1 | 10/19/2018 Call Back – Complied 180 VILANO GRILL | 180 VILANO RD | 10/10/2018 Call Back – Complied 210 HURRICANE GRILL & WIN | 3055 CR-210 W, #101 | 10/25/2018 Warning Issued 3 PLAMS GRILLE | 254 ALTA MAR DR | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 44 SPANISH STREET INN | 44 SPANISH ST | 10/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action 63 ORANGE STREET B & B | 63 ORANGE ST | 11/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action A CHEF’S COOKING STUDIO | 145 HILDEN RD #119 | 12/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action A1A BURRITOWORK TACO SHOP | 671 A1A BEACH BV | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ALICE & PETE’S PUB | 1000 PGA TOUR BV | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action AL’S PIZZA | 1 SAINT GEORGE ST | 10/16/2018 Call Back – Complied AMERICAN GATOR CLUB | 1000 PGA TOUR BV | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANASTASIA DINER | 1770 A1A S STE A & B | 12/7/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANASTASIA LANES | SR-3 | 10/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANTONIO’S NEW YORK STYLE | 934 SANTA MARIA BV | 10/9/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANTONIOS NY PIZZA | 378 A1A BEACH BV | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ANTONIOS PIZZA & GRILL | 9155 CR-13 N | 11/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action AUGIES DOGS | 860 A1A BEACH BV | 12/17/2018 Emergency Order Callback Complied BABYBELLA PIZZA | 132 EVEREST LANE STE 1 | 10/26/2018 Warning Issued BABYBELLA PIZZA | 132 EVEREST LANE STE 1 | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied BACK 40 A1A | 6101 A1A S | 10/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BACK 40 URBAN CAFE | 40 S DIXIE HWY | 10/23/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BAREFOOT BILL’S ISLAND GR | 61 TREASURY ST | 11/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BAREFOOT BISTRO | 607 POINT VEDRA BV | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BARLEY REPUBLIC PUBLIC HO | 48 SPANISH ST | 11/9/2018 Warning Issued BAYFRONT INN | 138 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Complied BAYFRONT MARIN HOUSE | 142 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 10/22/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BAYFRONT WESTCOTT HOUSE | 146 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 11/14/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BEACHCOMBER RESTAURANT | 2 A ST | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BEST WESTERN HISTORICAL I | 2010 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 11/21/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BONO’S | 2420 US-1 S | 11/20/2018 Warning Issued BONO’S | 2420 US-1 S | 11/21/2018 Call Back – Complied BORRILLOS PIZZA & SUBS | 88 SAN MARCO AVE | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BULLET | 50 FULLERWOOD DR | 10/22/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BUNNERY BAKERY & CAFE | 121 ST GEORGE ST | 10/19/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BURGER KING #11-7128 | 2325 SR-16 | 12/28/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action BY DESIGN CATERING | 900F ANASTASIA BV | 12/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CAFE ALCAZAR | 25 GRANADA ST | 10/17/2018 Warning Issued CAFE ALCAZAR | 25 GRANADA ST | 10/19/2018 Call Back – Complied CAFE CORDOVA | 95 CORDOVA ST | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued CAFE CORDOVA | 95 CORDOVA ST | 12/17/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending CAFE GENOVESE | 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W #108 | 10/11/2018 Warning Issued CAFE GENOVESE | 1515 COUNTY RD 210 W #108 | 10/15/2018 Call Back – Complied CAFFE ANDIAMO | 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued CAFFE ANDIAMO | 500 SAWGRASS VILLAGE | 11/15/2018 Call Back – Complied CANTINA LOUIE | 1900 US-1 SOUTH | 11/6/2018 Warning Issued CANTINA LOUIE | 1900 US-1 SOUTH | 11/8/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended CANTINA LOUIE | 1900 US-1 SOUTH | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL | 155 SR-312 W | 10/22/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended CASA BENEDETTOS RISTORANT | 165 VILANO ROAD | 12/3/2018 Warning Issued CASA BENEDETTOS RISTORANT | 165 VILANO ROAD | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Complied CASA DE SUENOS | 20 CORDOVA ST | 11/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CASA MARIA 2 | 1001 A1A BEACH BV, ANASTASIA PLAZA | 11/14/2018 Call Back – Complied CATCH 27 RESTAURANT | 40 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CENTRO | 17 KING ST | 10/17/2018 Administrative complaint recommended CENTRO | 17 KING ST | 12/5/2018 Call Back – Complied CHATSWORTH PUB AND TEA RO | 10 MARINE ST | 11/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CHEEZEES GRILL | 926 SANTA MARIA BV | 10/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CHIANTI ROOM | 60 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/9/2018 Warning Issued CHIANTI ROOM | 60 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending CHIANTI ROOM | 60 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/15/2018 Call Back – Complied CHILLED FLAVORS | 10930 US-HWY 1 N STE B | 10/5/2018 Call Back – Complied CHINA KING | 7458 US-1 N #107 | 11/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CHINA ONE | 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 | 11/29/2018 Warning Issued CHINA ONE | 2750 RACE TRACK RD #307 | 12/11/2018 Call Back – Complied CHINA WOK | 4255 US-#1 SOUTH #17 | 10/9/2018 Warning Issued CHINA WOK | 4255 US-#1 SOUTH #17 | 10/10/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending CHINA WOK | 52 TUSCAN WAY #206 | 10/17/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CHINA WOK | 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/4/2018 Emergency order recommended CHINA WOK | 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/5/2018 Emergency Order Callback Complied CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL | 1753 US-HIGHWAY 1 SOUTH | 11/20/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CINCO DE MAYO AUTHENTIC M | 124 CAPULET DR STE 109 | 10/1/2018 Call Back – Complied CINO’S PIZZA | 425 W TOWN PLACE STE 114 | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & C | 1280A N PONCE DE LEON | 10/25/2018 Warning Issued CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & C | 1280A N PONCE DE LEON | 10/29/2018 Warning Issued CITY BISTRO TEA HOUSE & C | 1280A N PONCE DE LEON | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied COLLAGE RESTAURANT | 60 HYPOLITA ST | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & | 149 CORDOVA ST | 10/10/2018 Warning Issued COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & | 244A ST GEORGE ST | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action COLLECTOR – LUXURY INN & | 149 CORDOVA ST | 10/11/2018 Call Back – Complied CONE HEADS ICE CREAM | 570 A1A BEACH BV | 12/27/2018 Call Back – Complied CONRAD’S STEAKHOUSE | 4010 US-1 SOUTH # 121 | 10/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action CORNER BAR SPORTS BAR & G | 830 ANASTASIA BV | 12/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action COSTA BRAVA | 95 CORDOVA ST | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued COSTA BRAVA | 95 CORDOVA ST | 11/19/2018 Call Back – Complied COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT | 2075 STATE RD 16 | 10/12/2018 Warning Issued COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT | 2075 STATE RD 16 | 10/16/2018 Call Back – Complied CREEKSIDE DINERY | 160 NIX BOATYARD RD | 11/30/2018 Administrative complaint recommended CREEKSIDE DINERY | 160 NIX BOATYARD RD | 12/5/2018 Call Back – Complied CUBAN CAFE AND BAKERY | 100 ST GEORGE ST STE F | 11/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action D’ALEO DELI | 2445 S US-1 | 10/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DAN MURPHY’S IRISH PUB | 4320 A1A SOUTH STE 9 & 10 | 11/19/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied DANGELO PIZZERIA ITALIANA | 4255 US1 SOUTH STE 8 | 10/9/2018 Warning Issued DANGELO PIZZERIA ITALIANA | 4255 US1 SOUTH STE 8 | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Complied DE LEON PIZZA | 84 THEATRE DRIVE | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DELSI’S | 1000 PGA TOUR BV | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DENNY’S #7047 | 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 11/1/2018 Warning Issued DENNY’S #7047 | 1300 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 11/2/2018 Call Back – Complied DENNY’S #8570 | 950 SR-206 W | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DICKS WINGS & GRILL | 965 S.R.16 #110 | 11/19/2018 Call Back – Complied DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCA | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 | 10/9/2018 Administrative complaint recommended DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCA | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 | 10/16/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCA | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 | 10/22/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCA | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 | 10/25/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending DICK’S WINGS & GRILL NOCA | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE STE 301 | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Complied DUNKIN DONUTS | 2435 SR-207 | 10/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DUNKIN DONUTS | 180-1 CAPULET DR | 10/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DUNKIN DONUTS | 171 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action DUNKIN DONUTS #332895 | 1001 S PONCE DE LEON BV | 11/20/2018 Warning Issued EDGEWATER INN | 2 ST AUGUSTINE BV | 10/31/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action EL AGAVE AZUL | 2700 STATE ROAD 16 | 10/8/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended EL POTRO MEXICAN REST | 226 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/17/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ELK HOUSE EATERY | 6357 A1A SOUTH | 10/16/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action FIELDS CADILLAC ST AUGUST | 375 OUTLET MALL BV | 10/12/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action FIRE WOK | 85 AVA WAY STE #104 | 11/29/2018 Warning Issued FIRE WOK | 85 AVA WAY STE #104 | 12/3/2018 Call Back – Complied FLAVORS EATERY | 125 KING ST #- C | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action FLORIDA CRACKER CAFE | 81 ST GEORGE ST | 11/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action FLORIDIAN | 72 SPANISH ST | 12/17/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action FRIED CHICKEN KITCHEN | 1524 SAN RAFAEL WAY | 12/11/2018 Warning Issued GAS FULL SERVICE RESTAURA | 9-C ANASTASIA BV | 11/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action GAUFRES & GOODS | 212 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/27/2018 Administrative complaint recommended GAUFRES & GOODS | 212 CHARLOTTE ST | 12/5/2018 Call Back – Complied GOURMET HUT | 17 CUNA ST | 11/1/2018 Call Back – Complied GREEN TEA | 340 CBL DR STE 105 | 10/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action HAMPTON INN | 2525 CR-208 | 12/28/2018 Warning Issued HAMPTON INN ST AUGUSTINE | 430 A1A BEACH BV | 10/12/2018 Call Back – Complied HEMINGWAY HOUSE BED AND B | 54 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action HILTON HISTORIC BAYFRONT | 32 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 10/25/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action HONG KONG CAFE | 4660 US-1 N | 11/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action HOWARD JOHNSON INN | 137 SAN MARCO AVE | 10/18/2018 Emergency Order Callback Complied HOWARD JOHNSON INN | 137 SAN MARCO AVE | 10/18/2018 Emergency order recommended HOWARD JOHNSON INN | 137 SAN MARCO AVE | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action HOWARD JOHNSON INN | 137 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/6/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 11/15/2018 Emergency order recommended HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 11/16/2018 Emergency Order Callback Time Extension HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 11/27/2018 Emergency Order Callback Time Extension HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 12/3/2018 Administrative complaint recommended HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 12/7/2018 Call Back – Complied HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS | 4255 US-HWY A1A S #S 13-14 | 12/17/2018 Emergency Order Callback Time Extension IHOP 36-179 | 2560 SR-16 | 10/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action INN ON CHARLOTTE | 52 CHARLOTTE ST | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action J J’S CUISINE & WINE | 330 A1A NORTH #209 | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued J J’S CUISINE & WINE | 330 A1A NORTH #209 | 11/15/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending JACKS BAR B QUE | 691 A1A BEACH BV | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action JAX WINE & SPIRITS | 16 CASTILLO DR S | 12/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action JAYBIRD’S INN | 2700 NORTH PONCE DE LEON BV | 10/5/2018 Warning Issued JAYBIRD’S INN | 2700 NORTH PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/4/2018 Call Back – Complied JENK’S PIZZA | 2245 W CR-210 #112 | 12/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action JERSEY MIKES | 833 S PONCE DE LEON BV # 2 | 10/31/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action JIM’S PLACE | 4917 ST ROAD 207 | 12/27/2018 Warning Issued JUNIPER MARKET | 73 SAN MARCO AVENUE | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied KENWOOD INN | 38 MARINE ST | 10/23/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action KINGS HEAD BRITISH PUB | 6460 N U S HWY 1 | 11/28/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action KOOKABURRA | 647 A1A BEACH BV | 10/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action KOOKABURRA | 1835 US-HWY 1 S STE 133-135 | 10/15/2018 Warning Issued KOOKABURRA | 1835 US-HWY 1 S STE 133-135 | 12/19/2018 Call Back – Complied KRYSTAL JFL-03 | 2490 S US-HWY 1 | 10/9/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action KRYSTAL RESTAURANT JAX026 | 2370 SR-16 | 11/19/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LA COCINA INTERNATIONAL | 530 A1A BEACH BV | 11/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LA COCINA MEXICANA | 3290 US-1 S | 11/19/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied LA HERENCIA | 4 AVILES ST | 10/17/2018 Administrative complaint recommended LA HERENCIA | 4 AVILES ST | 10/19/2018 Call Back – Complied LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 | 11/26/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Not Complied LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 | 11/26/2018 Administrative complaint recommended LA NOPALERA MEXICAN RESTA | 155 HAMPTON POINT DR STE 10 | 11/29/2018 Call Back – Complied LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP | 3915 A1A S, STE 103 | 11/15/2018 Warning Issued LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP | 3915 A1A S, STE 103 | 11/27/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending LA TAZA COFFEE SHOP | 3915 A1A S, STE 103 | 12/17/2018 Call Back – Complied LEMONGRASS ASIAN BISTRO | 2730 SR-16 #118 | 12/5/2018 Warning Issued LIKIT DOLE WHIP | 9 ST GEORGE ST | 10/17/2018 Call Back – Complied LITTLE CAESARS | 465 SR-13 | 10/30/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE | 303 A1A BEACH BV | 10/17/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE | 303 A1A BEACH BV | 10/24/2018 Call Back – Complied LITTLE MARGIE’S FA CAFE | 303 A1A BEACH BV | 10/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA BEAC | 607 PONTE VEDRA BV | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LODGE AT PONTE VEDRA OASI | 607 PONTE VEDRA BV | 11/1/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LOOP PIZZA GRILL | 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, #401 | 12/10/2018 Emergency order recommended LOOP PIZZA GRILL | 101 MARKETSIDE AVENUE, #401 | 12/11/2018 Emergency Order Callback Complied LUCKY GARDEN | 1079 A1A BEACH BV | 10/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action LUVIN’ O-VAN | 333 S PONCE DE LEON | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action M SHACK | 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE H | 10/16/2018 Warning Issued M SHACK | 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE H | 12/19/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended MAMAS FOOD | 5960 RICHARD ST | 11/16/2018 Call Back – Complied MAMAS FOOD | 5960 RICHARD ST | 11/16/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MANNYS CUBAN FOOD TRUCK | 1333 ROBERTS RD. | 11/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMP | 1627 RACE TRACK ROAD | 10/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMP | 39 & 41 CORDOVA ST | 10/24/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA | 1 DOLPHIN DR | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending MARKER 8 HOTEL AND MARINA | 1 DOLPHIN DR | 11/27/2018 Call Back – Complied MAYDAY ICE CREAM | 1835 US-1 S #127 | 10/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MCDONALD’S | 2340 SR-16 | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MCDONALDS #2535 | 1106 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/4/2018 Warning Issued MCDONALDS #2535 | 1106 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/5/2018 Call Back – Complied MCDONALD’S 34349 | 103 TUSCAN WAY | 10/29/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MEEHAN’S ON MATANZAS | 20 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 12/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MELLOW MUSHROOM RESTAURAN | 410 ANASTASIA BV | 11/6/2018 Warning Issued MELLOW MUSHROOM RESTAURAN | 410 ANASTASIA BV | 11/8/2018 Call Back – Complied METRO DINER | 340 FRONT ST #700 | 11/14/2018 Warning Issued MEZCAL CANTINA AUTHENTIC | 880 A1A N STE 18B | 11/24/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT | 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/17/2018 Warning Issued MIKATO STEAK RESTAURANT | 1092 S PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI | 197 BUCKFORD WAY | 12/19/2018 Warning Issued MIKES PIZZA PASTA PANINI | 197 BUCKFORD WAY | 12/26/2018 Call Back – Complied MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSIO | 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 12/14/2018 Administrative complaint recommended MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSIO | 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 12/17/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended MILAGRO ON 12 LATIN FUSIO | 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Complied MILLTOP TAVERN | 19 ST GEORGE ST | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MOJO BBQ | 5 CORDOVA ST | 11/27/2018 Warning Issued MOJO BBQ | 5 CORDOVA ST | 11/29/2018 Call Back – Complied MOJOS TACO | 551 ANASTASIA BV | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MOLASSES JUNCTION COUNTRY | 6300 CR-214 | 10/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MOON AND SUN CAFE | 26 TOQUES PLACE | 10/19/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MOON DOG PIE HOUSE | 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 | 12/6/2018 Warning Issued MOON DOG PIE HOUSE | 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #105 | 12/14/2018 Call Back – Complied MOULTRIE CREEK DINER | 4010 US-HWY 1 S # 116 | 10/30/2018 Call Back – Complied MULLIGANS PUB | 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD | 11/15/2018 Administrative complaint recommended MULLIGANS PUB | 43 PGA TOUR BOULEVARD | 11/27/2018 Call Back – Complied MURRAY BROS CADDYSHACK | 455 S LEGGACY TRL E 106 | 10/12/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action MUSEUM CAFE | 1 WORLD GOLF PL | 10/12/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action NALU’S TROPICAL TAKE OUT | 398 TRAVINO AVENUE | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action NAMASTE | 2180 US1 SOUTH | 11/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action NEW PACIFIC ASIAN BISTRO | 159 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR #111 | 10/15/2018 Warning Issued NEW PACIFIC ASIAN BISTRO | 159 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR #111 | 10/23/2018 Call Back – Complied NEW YORK PIZZA COMPANY | 163 PALENCIA VILLAGE DR STE# 101 | 11/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action NONNA’S TRATTORIA | 2 AVILES ST | 10/17/2018 Administrative complaint recommended NONNA’S TRATTORIA | 2 AVILES ST | 12/5/2018 Call Back – Complied O C WHITES | 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 10/22/2018 Warning Issued O C WHITES | 118 AVENIDA MENENDEZ | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Complied OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND L | 116 SAN MARCO AVE | 10/16/2018 Administrative complaint recommended OAK ROOM RESTAURANT AND L | 116 SAN MARCO AVE | 10/22/2018 Call Back – Complied OCEAN SANDS BEACH INN | 3465 COASTAL HWY | 12/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTAR | 115 CORDOVA ST | 10/11/2018 Warning Issued OLD CITY HOUSE INN&RESTAR | 115 CORDOVA ST | 10/17/2018 Call Back – Complied OLD CITY SUBS | 3501 N PONCE DE LEON BV STE A | 12/18/2018 Warning Issued OLD POWDER HOUSE INN | 38 CORDOVA ST | 12/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action OSPREY TACOS | 300 ANASTASIA BV | 11/2/2018 Warning Issued OSPREY TACOS | 300 ANASTASIA BV | 11/6/2018 Call Back – Complied PANERA BREAD CAFE 1432 | 600 TINGLE CT | 12/10/2018 Warning Issued PANERA BREAD CAFE 1432 | 600 TINGLE CT | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Complied PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BA | 2849 W CR-210 #108 | 12/11/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE N BAKE | 196 CAPULET DR STE 5 | 12/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL | 6896 A1A SOUTH | 10/8/2018 Emergency order recommended PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL | 6896 A1A SOUTH | 10/9/2018 Emergency Order Callback Time Extension PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL | 6896 A1A SOUTH | 10/25/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL | 6896 A1A SOUTH | 12/18/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied PAULAS BEACHSIDE GRILL | 6896 A1A SOUTH | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Complied PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S | 1204 WILD PALM CT | 11/16/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PELE’S WOOD FIRE / PELE’S | 1204 WILD PALM CT | 11/20/2018 Call Back – Complied PIEOLOGY 8077 | 641 CROSSWATER PKWY STE E | 10/16/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME | 124 ST GEORGE ST | 11/26/2018 Administrative complaint recommended PIZZA TIME/GELATO TIME | 124 ST GEORGE ST | 11/27/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending PIZZALLEY’S ON ST GEORGE | 117 ST GEORGE ST | 11/9/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PLAYA CHAC MOOL | 105 D ST | 11/2/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action POPPYS ITALIANO | 832-1 A1A N | 11/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PRESERVED RESTAURANT | 102 BRIDGE ST | 12/19/2018 Warning Issued PRESS | 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 | 11/14/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending PRESS | 525 STATE ROAD 16 #101 | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Complied PROHIBITION KITCHEN | 119 ST GEORGE ST | 11/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action PUCCINIS PIZZERIA | 85 AVA WAY #105 | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied QUALITY INN | 2310 SR-16 | 11/19/2018 Call Back – Complied RAINTREE REST | 102 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RED FROG & MCTOADS GRUB & | 5545 A1A S #106 | 10/3/2018 Call Back – Complied REEF | 4100 COASTAL HWY | 12/10/2018 Warning Issued REEF | 4100 COASTAL HWY | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending REESE COOKOUT | 863 W KING ST | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending REESE COOKOUT | 863 W KING ST | 12/3/2018 Call Back – Complied REGENCY INN & SUITES | 331 A1A BEACH BV | 10/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RENAISSANCE RESORT COFFEE | 500 S LEGACY TRL | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action RIBS & CHICKEN & MORE | 609 WEST KING ST | 10/25/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL | 4010 S US-HWY 1 #S 113-115 | 10/30/2018 Warning Issued ROMANO’S PIZZA & GRILL | 4010 S US-HWY 1 #S 113-115 | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE GOLF & | 301 ROYAL ST AUGUSTINE PKWY | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied RUFINO’S PIZZA | 2700 SR-16 #207 | 10/23/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied RYPE & READI GOLF BISTRO | 4900 CYPRESS LINKS BV | 10/5/2018 Call Back – Complied SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD C | 33 ST GEORGET ST | 10/24/2018 Warning Issued SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD C | 33 ST GEORGET ST | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD C | 33 ST GEORGET ST | 11/26/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SAINT AUGUSTINE SEAFOOD C | 33 ST GEORGET ST | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOU | 120 SAN MARCO AVE | 10/24/2018 Warning Issued SAKADA JAPANESE STEAK HOU | 120 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/28/2018 Call Back – Complied SANGRIA’S WINE AND PIANO | 35 HYPOLITA ST STE 201 | 10/19/2018 Warning Issued SANGRIA’S WINE AND PIANO | 35 HYPOLITA ST STE 201 | 10/22/2018 Call Back – Complied SARAGOSSA INN | 34 SARASOTA ST | 11/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SCHMAGEL’S BAGELS | 69 HYPOLITA ST | 10/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SCHOONER’S SEAFOOD HOUSE | 3560 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/19/2018 Warning Issued SCHOONER’S SEAFOOD HOUSE | 3560 N PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/20/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SECRET GARDEN OF SHI-SHA | 23 CUNA ST | 11/1/2018 Call Back – Complied SHARKEY’S SNACK BAR | 619 PONTE VEDRA BV | 10/15/2018 Call Back – Complied SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRIL | 4255 US-1 SOUTH, # 11 | 10/8/2018 Warning Issued SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRIL | 4255 US-1 SOUTH, # 11 | 10/9/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRIL | 4255 US-1 SOUTH, # 11 | 12/10/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SHAUGHNESSY’S SPORTS GRIL | 4255 US-1 SOUTH, # 11 | 12/17/2018 Call Back – Complied SHEILA’S CAFE | 900 ANASTASIA BV | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SLAMMER & THE SQUIRE (THE | 2 WORLD GOLF PL | 10/12/2018 Warning Issued SLAMMER & THE SQUIRE (THE | 2 WORLD GOLF PL | 10/17/2018 Call Back – Complied SMOKING D’ S 2 | 5495 1 ST | 11/20/2018 Warning Issued SONIC DRIVE IN #4975 | 704 E GEOFFREY | 11/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SOUTH KITCHEN & SPIRITS | 150 PINE LAKE DR | 12/19/2018 Warning Issued SOUTHERN WIND INN | 18 CORDOVA ST | 11/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SPANISH BAKERY & CAFE | 42 1/2 GEORGE ST | 10/24/2018 Warning Issued SPANISH BAKERY & CAFE | 42 1/2 GEORGE ST | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Complied SPORKS | 691 A1A BEACH BV | 11/21/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SPOT CAFE | 4508 US-1 N | 10/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST AUG ALLIGATOR FARM | 999 ANASTASIA BV | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending ST AUG ALLIGATOR FARM | 999 ANASTASIA BV | 11/30/2018 Call Back – Complied ST FRANCIS INN | 279 ST GEORGE ST | 11/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST GEORGE INN | 4 ST GEORGE ST #101 | 10/8/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ST GEORGE TAVERN | 116 ST GEORGE ST A | 11/8/2018 Warning Issued ST GEORGE TAVERN | 116 ST GEORGE ST A | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied STIR IT UP – SAB | 18 A ST | 10/10/2018 Warning Issued STIR IT UP – SAB | 18 A ST | 10/18/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending STIR IT UP – SAB | 18 A ST | 10/25/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending STIR IT UP – SAB | 18 A ST | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending STIR IT UP – SAB | 18 A ST | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SUBWAY | 162 SAN MARCO AVE | 11/29/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SUBWAY #35448 | 1050 SR-206 E #C | 10/12/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SUBWAY #35448 | 1050 SR-206 E #C | 11/13/2018 Call Back – Complied SUPER 8 | 311 A1A BEACH BV | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended SUPER 8 | 311 A1A BEACH BV | 10/8/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended SUPER 8 | 311 A1A BEACH BV | 12/4/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL | 164 NIX BOATYARD RD | 10/22/2018 Warning Issued SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL | 164 NIX BOATYARD RD | 10/29/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending SUPPER’S LOCAL GRILL | 164 NIX BOATYARD RD | 11/30/2018 Call Back – Complied SUSHI KING | 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 | 11/16/2018 Warning Issued SUSHI KING | 2750 RACETRACK RD #106 | 11/20/2018 Call Back – Complied SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL | 1061 A1A BEACH BV | 10/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action SUSHI ZENTO AND GRILL | 1061 A1A BEACH BV | 11/21/2018 Admin. Complaint Callback Complied SWEET AND SMOKEYS | 312 N MAIN ST, P.O.BOX 503 | 10/5/2018 Warning Issued TACO SHOP | 114 ST GEORGE ST | 12/27/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TANK’S SUSHI BISTRO | 46 TUSCAN WAY STE 303 | 11/15/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TAVERNA DEL CABALLO | 37 ST GEORGE ST | 10/24/2018 Warning Issued TAVERNA DEL CABALLO | 37 ST GEORGE ST | 11/26/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending TAVERNA DEL CABALLO | 37 ST GEORGE ST | 12/13/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending TERIYAKI HA HA | 10440 US-1 N #123 | 11/13/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TERRY’S BBQ | 604 EAST ST | 11/5/2018 Warning Issued THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR | 21 HYPOLITA ST | 11/5/2018 Warning Issued THAI HOUSE & SUSHI BAR | 21 HYPOLITA ST | 11/6/2018 Call Back – Complied TIJUANA FLATS | 41 SETTLEMENT DR STE 501 | 10/15/2018 Warning Issued TIJUANA FLATS | 41 SETTLEMENT DR STE 501 | 12/18/2018 Call Back – Complied TIJUANA FLATS | 833 S PONCE DE LEON BV # 3 | 12/26/2018 Warning Issued TIJUANA FLATS | 833 S PONCE DE LEON BV # 3 | 12/28/2018 Call Back – Complied TIMOTI’S SEAFOOD SHAK | 152 CAPITAL GREEN DR | 12/4/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TONYS PIZZA | 302 SOLANO RD | 12/12/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TRAVELODGE | 290 SAN MARCO AVENUE, TRAVELODGE | 12/20/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TREYLOR PARK | 158 MARKETSIDE AVE #10 | 11/28/2018 Warning Issued TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE | 124 TUSCAN WAY STE A101 | 10/26/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action TWISTED COMPASS | 585 STATE ROAD 13, STE 101 | 10/5/2018 Call Back – Complied UPTOWN SCRATCH KITCHEN | 32 SAN MARCO AVE | 12/20/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action VERNON’S RESTAURANT | 1000 PGA TOUR BV | 11/5/2018 Warning Issued VICTORIAN HOUSE BED & BRE | 11 CADIZ ST | 12/6/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action VILLAGE INN #24 | 900 PONCE DELEON | 10/11/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA | 105 YACHT CLUB DR | 10/30/2018 Warning Issued VINNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA | 105 YACHT CLUB DR | 11/29/2018 Call Back – Complied VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT | 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 | 11/2/2018 Warning Issued VITO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT | 116 BARTRAM OAKS WALK #101 | 11/8/2018 Call Back – Complied WAFFLE HOUSE #590 | 219 SANDY CREEK PARKWAY | 10/12/2018 Warning Issued WAFFLE HOUSE #590 | 219 SANDY CREEK PARKWAY | 10/15/2018 Call Back – Complied WASABI SUSHI | 965 SR-16 #108 | 12/28/2018 Warning Issued WENDYS | 2880 RACETRACK RD | 11/20/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action WENDY’S | 153 CAPITOL GREEN DR | 12/18/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action WENDY’S #68 | 3531 N PONCE DELEON BV | 10/4/2018 Call Back – Complied WHITE LION TAVERN | 20 CUNA ST | 12/18/2018 Warning Issued WOK N ROLL | 3791 PALM VALLEY RD #203 | 11/1/2018 Call Back – Complied WOODPECKERS BACKYARD BBQ | 4930 STATE ROAD 13 | 11/30/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAIS | 500 S LEGACY TRL | 10/10/2018 Warning Issued WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAIS | 500 S LEGACY TRL | 10/10/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action WORLD GOLF VILLAGE RENAIS | 500 S LEGACY TRL | 12/11/2018 Call Back – Complied YOBE NOCATEE | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE #303 | 10/16/2018 Warning Issued YOBE NOCATEE | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE #303 | 10/22/2018 Call Back – Extension given, pending YOBE NOCATEE | 100 MARKETSIDE AVE #303 | 12/19/2018 Call Back – Admin. complaint recommended YUMMY WOK ST AUGUSTINE | 1050 S PONCE DE LEON BV | 12/3/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action ZOE’S KITCHEN | 240 FL A1A | 11/5/2018 Inspection Completed – No Further Action

