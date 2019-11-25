St Johns County Thanksgiving Holiday Hours

St Johns County Director of Communications Michael Ryan reported to Historic City News that all departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St Johns County Administrative offices, and the Pet Center will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

St Johns County libraries and bookmobiles will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. All library branches, the Pet Center, and Animal Control will resume standard business hours on Saturday, November 30.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Thursday, November 28, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Beginning November 29, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, November 30. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Friday, November 29.

St Johns County Tax Collector Dennis Hollingsworth will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, as will the office of Vicky Oakes, Supervisor of Elections and St Johns County Property Appraiser, Eddie Creamer.

The Tax Collector’s Office will open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 30, while all other offices will resume standard business hours on Monday, December 2.

Carolyn Karger told local Historic City News reporters that all St Johns County Council on Aging facilities will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, 2019 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunshine Bus services will also be suspended on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in observance of Thanksgiving. Sunshine Bus service will resume on Friday, November 29, 2019. For more information on Sunshine Bus services including holiday schedules, please call 904-209-3716, or visit www.sunshinebus.net