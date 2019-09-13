Storm watch in effect this weekend

St. Johns County Emergency Management notified local Historic City News reporters that they are participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and National Weather Service – Jacksonville as they closely monitor the development of a potential tropical cyclone impacting our area.

The center of the disturbance is about 235 miles east-southeast of Grand Bahama Island. The system is moving northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through the weekend. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or Saturday. An Air Force plane is enroute to investigate the disturbance.

Potential Local Impacts:

Tropical Storm Force sustained winds, with high end tropical storm force gusts are possible along the coast beginning Sunday morning.

Minor flooding possible along Atlantic Coast and St. Johns River with tides predicted to be 1/2 to 1 foot above normal astronomical high tide

Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with localized flooding possible.

High threat for rip currents, rough surf and minor beach erosion.

St. Johns County Emergency Management spokesperson Kelly Wilson is asking all staff with Emergency Operations Center related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of this tropical system. For the most up-to-date information, follow Historic City News and our storm chaser, Logan Parham.