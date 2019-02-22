Teen Age Republicans will address local Tea Party meeting

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, February 26th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Village Inn located at 900 N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

Our special guests will be representatives from the St. Augustine High School Teenage Republicans.

Teen Age Republican Members have great opportunities to serve their community and country while learning about the political process. As a

Teen Age Republican, members become aware of national and international issues and how current events impact their lives.

“Last October, an exam question given to an English class at St. Augustine High School drew backlash and national attention with some calling it politically charged and offensive.”

Our guests will be discussing curriculum currently being taught, and the consequences of being openly conservative in a public school.

Question and answer session to follow. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.