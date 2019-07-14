The next St Augustine Commission meeting is Monday, August 12

Although the St Augustine City Commission has yet to approve a plan to conclude all future city meetings at a time certain, limiting the time presently used for public comment and discussion by members, at the meeting on July 8, several time-consuming items were tabled until its next meeting which is August 12.

Because of the anticipated lack of a quorum, the July 22 meeting of the commission was canceled.

In the interest of making sure the priority items were addressed within five hours, the Commission voted to table several items because of their complexity and the high public interest in some items on the agenda.

Carried forward are the following business items:

Second Readings

8.A. 2. Ord. 2019-12 seaplanes

3. Ord. 2019-13 budgeted salary supplement

4. Ord. 2019-14 obsolete Charter language

First Readings

9.A. 1. Ord. 2019-15 gender neutral language

2. Ord. 2019-16 charter street vacations

3. Ord. 2019-17 code street vacations

4. Ord. 2019-18 Christmas bonus

9.B. 1. License Agreement Cuna St. requested changes

5. Res. the 2019-21 4-hour rule for City Commission meetings