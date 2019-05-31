Thursday traffic on Racetrack Road snarled at Veterans Parkway after crash

Historic City News was notified that a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Racetrack Road and Veterans Parkway, has crews still working to get the intersection back in order.

No reports of injuries at the scene. The St Johns County emergency medical team responded to the scene with power company linemen. Power lines were downed when one of the vehicles involved struck a live utility pole.

“We anticipate utility and law enforcement to remain in the roadway after the sun disappears,” a sheriff’s department spokesman said. “Please use caution as the poles and lights are re-set.”

Historic City News will update this article if additional information or an “all clear” is received later tonight.