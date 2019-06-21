While car wash employee worked, thief burglarized his vehicle

On Wednesday June 12, 2019, at around midnight, an unknown black man was captured on video surveillance walking through the parking lot of Show Boat Car Wash at 520 South Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

The St Augustine Police Department informed Historic City News today that as the man walked through the property, he stopped, and he entered an unlocked vehicle belonging to an employee who was still working at the site.

The surveillance footage captures the burglar getting into the driver’s side of the vehicle, the dome lights come on, and he exits the vehicle a few minutes later. This thief is then seen walking off the property and out of view of the cameras.

The victim reported multiple items missing from his car including a wallet containing the victim’s credit cards, Florida driver’s license, Social Security card, cigarettes and approximately $100 in cash.

The vehicle burglarized was a Red Subaru Utility Vehicle.





Police are asking readers who may have any information regarding this burglary or the person involved in this crime to contact Crimestoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $5,000.00. Or, you can contact Detective Wayne Ferrell by e-mail at wferrell@staugpd.com or by phone at 904-669-0060.