After members of the Internet Crimes Against Children unit learned that 37-year-old Joel Santos Esposito is a self-proclaimed sex addict, investigators brought the local man to the sheriff’s office for an interview. During the interview, Esposito said that he regularly views child porn on his Apple iPhone XR.

He told investigators that he saved several child porn photos in a hidden folder on his phone. Esposito allowed detectives to look through his phone, where they discovered 39-images; 31 were deemed to be “child sexual abuse imagery”. The graphic photos dated back to 2007 and had been downloaded as recently as Monday. They showed young girls as young as 7-years-old engaged in sex acts, the report states.

Esposito was arrested and deputies brought sixteen charges of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct, each charge being a third-degree felony. Possession of Child Pornography; F.S.S. 827.071.5:

1) Date: December 6, 2007 Time: 5:54 P.M.

This image depicts a nude female child approximately 10-13 years of age, leaning up against a wall with her legs spread while exposing her vagina to the camera. 2) Date: Saturday Time: 9:54 A.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 12 -14 years of age, lying nude on a floor while an adult male penis ejaculates on her face. 3) Date: Saturday Time: 6:14 P.M.

This is a short video depicting an adult male ejaculating into the mouth of a female child approximately 7 -10 years of age. 4) Date: Saturday Time: 8:16 P.M.

This is a short video depicting an adult male performing oral sex on a female child approximately 7 -10 years of age. 5) Date: Saturday Time: 8:24 P.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 7 -10 years of age digitally penetrating her vagina. 6) Date: Saturday Time: 8:24 P.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 7-10 years of age, performing oral sex on an adult male penis. 7) Date: Sunday Time: 11:33 P.M.

This image depicts a female child approximately 7-10 years of age lying on a bed with her legs spread exposing her vagina to the camera. 8) Date: Sunday Time: 11:37 P.M.

This is a short video depicting an adult male ejaculating on the face of a female child approximately 7-10 years of age. 9) Date: Sunday Time: 11:39 P.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 10-13 years of age masturbating an adult male penis. 10) Date: Sunday Time: 11:47 P.M.

This is a short video depicting two female children approximately 10-13 years of age. One of the females is inserting a sex toy into the anus of the other female child. 11) Date: Sunday Time: 11:47 P.M.

This is a short video depicting two female children approximately 10-13 years of age. One of the females is performing oral sex on the other female. 12) Date: Sunday Time: 11 :48 P.M.

This is a short video depicting two female children approximately 10-13 years of age. One of the females is performing oral sex on the other female. 13) Date: Yesterday Time: 02:09 A.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 7 -10 years of age performing oral sex on an adult male penis. 14) Date: Yesterday Time: 02:13 A.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 7 -10 years of age performing oral sex on an adult male penis. 15) Date: Yesterday Time: 02:20 A.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 10-13 years of age performing oral sex on an adult male penis. 16) Date: Yesterday Time: 02:21 A.M.

This is a short video depicting a female child approximately 7-10 years of age inserting a white object into her vagina, then exposing her vagina to the camera.

Esposito, who resides at 31 Smith Street in Saint Augustine, was released the following day, Wednesday, April 29th, after posting a $40,000 bond.