Historic City News has learned that the man who fled from police officers in both Flagler and St Johns counties yesterday, has been identified to the media as 37-year-old Joshua Christopher Noles; reportedly a transient living in Daytona Beach.

Noles was driving a Black 2008 Dodge pickup truck registered to him (NKEU36). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he was living as a transient at the intersection of Wild Olive and Jessamine in Daytona Beach.

After a lengthy two-county pursuit where Noles caused at least two hit-and-run crashes and operated his vehicle in a high-speed reckless manner, at times against the flow of traffic, the chase ended when the pickup attempted to turn onto Don Manuel Road in Armstrong. Noles lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an abandoned school bus stored on private property.

When the 6’02”, 220 lbs Noles exited the truck, he produced a handgun and fired at the officers. The deputies barricaded themselves and returned fire, <strong>killing the driver at the scene</strong>.</p>

The three deputies involved in the shooting have been identified by the sheriff’s office. First, as previously reported by Historic City News yesterday, Corporal Andrew Huskey who has been with the department since December 2012. This is Corporal Huskey’s first officer-involved shooting event.

Next, 41-year-old Corporal Quentin Beckton has been with the department since October 2006. This is Corporal Becton’s first officer-involved shooting event. The third officer, Deputy Tyler Quinney, just turned 29-years-old this month; he has been with the department since June 2015. This is deputy Quinney’s first officer-involved shooting event.

Noles was convicted on May 16, 2019, on 10-counts of possession of photographs, film or other representation that knowingly includes sexual conduct by a child. The possession of each such photograph, motion picture, exhibition, show, representation, or presentation, is a separate offense and felony of the third-degree. Noles was a registered sexual offender.

None of the deputies were injured in the exchange and all three remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure. The investigation is ongoing. The official cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy findings by the 23rd District Medical Examiner’s Office.