When Historic City News got the call in the pre-dawn hours Friday, that an arsonist had attacked the 1879 Confederate Veterans Memorial now located at Ringhaver’s Trout Creek Fish Camp, one source for the story said that they were not surprised to learn about the events still developing.

Thanks to coaching from John P Regan, Sr PE, the city’s interim mayor, Tracy Upchurch, the city’s vice mayor, Leanna Freeman, a candidate for re-election on November 3rd, and, the now-laughable “Preservation Commissioner” Nancy Kline, accomplished the overturn of a prior unanimous decision, resulting in dismantling the authentic historic memorial to an isolated, privately owned, fish camp about 20-miles away on the St Johns River.

Among others who responded to the crime scene this morning was one of the area’s founding families, Wade Manucy. He spoke to television reporters and was calling for patience and cooperation with local law enforcement officers as they go about their job of developing intelligent leads. Manucy explained that tempers have already been rising since the commission vote was announced. He called on the many local Minorcan families to support one another and to share any information they may have about this crime.

In addition to an attempt to set on fire the nearly 30-foot brick and stucco obelisk along with thousands of dollars-worth of wrapping and other protection materials, a spokesman for the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office told local reporters that the surrounding concrete pavement had been sprayed with orange paint that read “You make us look bad.”

After months of anxiety, the memorial was finally reassembled at its new home Thursday, by employees of Jeremy Patterson, vice president of Progressive Construction. Crews still need to take support beams off the 141-year-old memorial, which honors 46 St Augustine Confederate soldiers, was finally erected at its new home at the Trout Creek Fish Camp.

Whoever vandalized the obelisk trespassed onto Ringhaver’s property, threw oil on it, and then set the packing material on fire overnight. City officials, St. Johns County investigators and the contractor were all at the scene Friday morning, assessing the damage. Although the base was visibly charred, there was not much of a blaze, authorities said.

By noon Friday, a fence perimeter had been put up around the memorial.

