Ever wonder what it means when someone refers to “Sunshine Law” or why you must give your name and address before speaking during public comment at a City Commission meeting?

Historic City News readers may want to listen to a recent interview with Assistant City Attorney John Cary when he debuts on The Break Room.

To listen to this week’s edition, click here

The Break Room is broadcast weekly on WFCF/88.5fm and iHeartRadio on Wednesday at 5:00pm, Thursday at noon, and again on Saturday at 8:00am.

The Break Room is available on-demand at www.CityStAugRadio.com