Janice F. Whetstone, VP and QA Manager of Atlantic Candy Company, announced to Historic City News that the local company’s employees have been recognized for earning “AA Ratings” for years 2016-2020; the highest score possible for an announced third-party audit by an international trade group.

Atlantic Candy Company, an American chocolate manufacturer located in St Augustine, received the prestigious “2020 British Retail Consortium Site of the Year” Honorable Mention Award following two years of perfect audits where all findings met the standards of this global food safety scheme.

The British Retail Consortium Global Food Safety Organization certifies over 29,000 companies in over 130 countries to guarantee that food manufacturers are producing safe, quality, authentic products that are sold through the United States and global food chains.