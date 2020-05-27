Call for Artists – Endless Summer group exhibition

Arts on Douglas and the Atlantic Center for the Arts in Volusia County have invited Historic City News subscribers who are Florida artists to submit entries for their annual themed exhibition Endless Summer. Paying homage to the 1960s cult classic film of the same name, this fun, upbeat exhibition is a visual exploration of the summer season and all that it entails.

The opening of the exhibition will be held on Saturday, August 1; continuing through August 29, 2020. Artists must submit their entries by the midnight, June 20, 2020 deadline to qualify. All applicants will be notified by e-mail on June 27, 2020.

Florida artists are encouraged to submit work that demonstrates their interpretation of summer ideals, memories, or perceptions of the summer season.

Artists working in all media excluding installation art, video and sound, are invited to submit original artwork for consideration. Applying artists must not have current gallery representation in Volusia County and must be 18 years old, or older.

All submissions will be juried by an anonymous panel of art professionals collectively with the Gallery Director. Due to the volume of submissions received, they cannot accept phone inquiries, unsolicited submissions by email, mail, or unscheduled gallery visits for portfolio reviews.

Click for full details and to submit artwork for this exhibition.