Historic City News was informed by the City of St Augustine that, In an abundance of caution and based on the recommendations of the Governor’s office and the Florida Department of Health, they have executed an administrative order relating to Public Health Emergency 20-15 (COVID).

The order authorizes the cancellation of:

St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival and Parade

Lions Seafood Festival

Rotary’s Rhythm and Ribs Festival

Additionally, the free park & ride spring shuttle services currently scheduled through April 1, 2020, have been canceled.

As of this time, the city will evaluate and review all additional permitted events and large gatherings scheduled through April 1, 2020.