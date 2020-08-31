County Administrator Hunter Conrad to be Roundtable Speaker

Historic City News readers are invited to save the date and participate on Monday, September 14th, at 12:00 Noon via Zoom video conference call, when St Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad will be guest speaker at the St Johns County Civic Roundtable.

Appointed by the St Johns County Board of Commissioners in November 2019 as the Interim County Administrator, Conrad’s selection as St Johns County Administrator was finalized on February 4, 2020. Conrad previously served as St Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, having been appointed to office by Governor Rick Scott in October 2015 and, thereafter, elected to the office in 2016.

Prior to his position as Clerk, Conrad practiced law in St Augustine with the Canan Law group, where he focused his practice on criminal law and family law litigation. Conrad has also served as an Assistant State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida. While working at the State Attorney’s Office, he prosecuted cases ranging from simple thefts to attempted murders, to sex crimes. In addition to several years of practicing law, Conrad worked both in banking and finance

Most recently, in 2019, Conrad was sworn in as a member of the United States Air Force Reserve as a Judge Advocate General Corps Officer (JAG). Education: Conrad earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from North Greenville University (NGU). After graduating with honors from NGU, Conrad went on to pursue and receive his Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Personal Commitments: Conrad is happily married to his wife Jane and is a proud father of their four boys: Collins, Chandler, Caleb and Carter. Conrad is a deacon in his church, where he serves multiple roles. Additionally, he is a former member of the Republican Executive Committee, a former member of the Rotary St Johns, as well as tag! Children’s Museum of St Augustine, and former member of The Women’s Refuge of St Johns County.

Professional Commitment: As the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Conrad completed the 240 hour professional development certification program for Court Clerks, which was developed by the Florida Supreme Court in conjunction with the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers. Additionally, he is a licensed member of the Florida Bar Association and a member of the St Augustine Inn of Court.

Like this: Like Loading...