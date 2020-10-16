Dr Erika Hamer elected to chair local Chamber of Commerce

Isabelle Renault, President and CEO of St Johns County Chamber of Commerce, has announced to Historic City News that new members have been elected and seated to the chamber’s Board of Directors. Each of the elected board members’ terms are three years, and the Chamber’s fiscal year begins on the first day of October and ends on the last day of September.

The new Chairman is Dr. Erika Hamer, owner of Ponte Vedra Wellness Center in Ponte Vedra Beach and Nocatee. Dr. Hamer served as Vice-Chairman of the Chamber during the 2019-2020 fiscal year. She will lead the organization as Chairman during Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

“The St Johns County Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization in St Johns County with 1,100 members from many different industries,” Renault said. “Our unified influence allows us to be a strong voice for commerce. We consistently work to improve the region’s professional environment and quality of life where existing companies have the opportunity to prosper, and new businesses find it attractive to locate in St Johns County.”

Those newly elected to three-year terms on the board include:

Melissa Morin, Wells Fargo

Melissa Rowe, Puroclean Emergency Restoration Services

Stephen Hudson, Digital Mark Company, LLC

Chris Pokrivnak, VyStar Credit Union

Joining the executive team on the Board of Directors will be:

Skip Marsh, Flagler Health +, as Vice Chair

Beth Sweeny, Flagler College as Treasurer

Berta Odom, RE/MAX 100 Realty, as Secretary

Andy Jackson, Jackson Law, as Chairman of the Economic Development Council

Mark Nighbor of Advanced Disposal as Immediate Past Chairman

They join those previously elected, including:

Carol Burns, Vista Hospitality

Orville Dothage, Northrop Grumman Corp

Michael Scine, Scine CPA Advisors

Jim Bush, Florida Power & Light Co

Kathy Fleming, St Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, Inc

Darnell Smith, Florida Blue

Gary Wheeler, Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete, LLP

Newly elected Area Council Chairmen joining the Board of Directors are:

Meghan Holder, Agricultural & Environmental Council, Primerica Financial Services

William McBroom, Tourism & Hospitality Council, St Augustine Visitors & Convention Bureau

Eric Tatro, North Business Council, Eric Tatro Real Estate, Florida Homes Realty & Management

Edward Dwyer, South Beaches Council, Vigeo Alliance

Lori Brandel, Historic St Augustine Area Council, VyStar Credit Union

Rachael Mueller, Women with Vision Council, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council

Also joining the board this year are:

Matt Price, Regions Bank, Chairman of the Ponte Vedra Beach Division Board of Directors

Lisa Payne, Ameris Bank, Chairman of the St Augustine Ambassadors

Richard Goldman, St Augustine Visitors & Convention Bureau, non-voting ex-officio member

Completing their three-year terms as of September 30, 2020, and leaving are:

Pat Kane, Pop-A-Lock

Luciano Noir-Jones, Wells Fargo

Scott Thomas, Burr and Forman, LLP

“With our new slate of vibrant board leaders, the Chamber will continue to deliver continuous value-added services to its members and the community with expertise, talent and knowledge,” Renault concluded.