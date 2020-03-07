St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes wants to remind Historic City News voters that today, Saturday, March 7, 2020, is the deadline to request that the Elections Office mail a vote-by-mail ballot to you. If you prefer to vote at home, the deadline is 5:00 p.m. to make your request.

Early voting in the partisan Presidential Preference Election begins today March 7, 2020, and continues daily through March 14th. Hours, when ballots may be cast, are from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at all locations.

This election is only open to registered Republican and Democrat voters. The purpose of this election is to select the presidential nominee for each of the major political parties. Voters who are registered without party affiliation, or with a minor party, are not eligible to vote in this partisan election.

HOWEVER, in addition to the Presidential Preference Election, the City of St Augustine is taking the opportunity for all registered City voters to cast their vote on City Charter Amendments, regardless of party affiliation.

There are six early voting locations throughout St. Johns County. During the Early Voting period only, voters may cast their ballot at any of the designated locations, regardless of their assigned precinct.

1. Supervisor of Elections Office

4455 Avenue A, Suite 101 St Augustine

2. Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 South St Augustine

3. St. Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A South St Augustine

4. Julington Creek Annex

725 Flora Branch Blvd. St Johns

5. Ponte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Blvd. Ponte Vedra Beach

6. Hastings Branch Library

6195 S. Main St. Hastings

Supervisor Vicky Oakes reminds you to take current and valid photo identification with signature when you go to the polls. Otherwise, you must vote a provisional ballot. For more elections information visit votesjc.com or call 904.823.2238.