Editorial: You never surrender to terrorists

These were the direct threats made by Ronald Rawls Jr, aimed at the elected officials of the City of St Augustine and its city manager. Instead of tapping him out right then and there, without hesitation, placing him under arrest and transporting him to the St Johns County Detention Facility, the actions that would have been taken against you or I, the police, chief of police, and city manager, capitulated. They folded in cowardice and allowed this common thug to take over the city and force his agenda on the rest of us.

You never surrender to terrorists. No negotiations under any circumstances while there is a gun to our heads. Oh. Rawls does carry a concealed handgun, by the way. The City Police had to respond to his “church” when a complaint was received that Rawls was holding one of his ushers at gunpoint during an altercation that happened there.

“I don’t condemn anything” “I’m in support of the aggression” “I support what’s going on right now” “Violence is on the table.” “We’re giving leverage to the police” “What’s going on in America has to happen” “There was a time for peace, but, this ain’t the time for peace” “The bible says there is a time for war and there is a time for peace” “There is collateral damage in war” “This country has to get turned upside down” “We’re supposed to feel bad because the stores are getting looted?” “We’ll tear up your whole infrastructure” “We can literally tear up your whole city” “If you don’t do right by us and hear our voice, there will be consequences” “We are on the path for progress, but we can’t let up” “I kill snakes”

I suppose Regan didn’t find his wife’s petticoat convenient to hide behind, so he just bent over and let Rawls have his way with him. One item was being ticked off Rawls’ demand list at a time. A list that included removal of the two confederate memorials downtown, one of which was protected by state law.

Rawls has published a Facebook video interview where he acknowledges, without specifics, the city hiring of one of his female campaign workers, under the pretext of finding more leadership roles for black applicants for employment.

Regan is arranging for everything on Rawls’ demand list to be fulfilled. He is reinstating a failed “committee” to act as an interface between the black residents of Lincolnville and the City. That committee already existed two years ago, until Rawls hijacked Echo House, and Regan was the one to shut it down. Rawls is demanding streamlined communication with police officials for the purpose of making complaints and receiving priority responses to his concerns.

In the video he instructs church elders to follow his lead. He needs them to reduce the heat on the city because of this new clandestine relationship forming alliances between them.

Something like that will never be accomplished without the taxpaying residents of my hometown being fully advised of Regan’s malfeasance. This is not a time for the commissioners and city manager to continue their cozy relationships because the sun is going to shine on you at a time that will be the most inconvenient and embarrassing.

