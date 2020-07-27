Electromagnetic Frequency Radiation topic at Tea Party Tuesday

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites Historic City News subscribers to attend their open meeting Tuesday evening, July 28th at 6:30 pm held at the Growers Alliance Cafe and Gift Shop, 322 Anastasia Boulevard in St Augustine.

This month’s special guest will be Michael Brewer who is managing partner of Sunshine Consultants and CFO of Holy Disciples Church, Inc. located in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Brewer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from NC State University and completed the pre-med curriculum from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The presentation planned will discuss the harmful effects of electromagnetic frequency radiation.

As a consultant, Mr. Brewer is engaged in research and the development of business plans for non-profit organizations. He is also focused on Healthcare research, as there are growing concerns over health effects from exposure to an ever-increasing number and diversity of electromagnetic field sources.

There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

