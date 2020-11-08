Emergency Management releases initial FLASH report on Tropical Storm Eta

Kelly Wilson, spokesperson for the St Johns County Emergency Management department, reported to Historic City News the initial update of Tropical Storm Eta, the effects of which will be visible by tomorrow (Sunday) morning. The St Johns County Emergency Operations Center remains at Partial Activation Level: 2, Wilson reported.

As of November 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EST, Tropical Storm Eta is located about 50 miles north of Grand Cayman and is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph. An east-northeast to northeast motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the north and northwest are expected by Sunday afternoon.

“St Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Eta,” Wilson told local reporters. “Emergency Management is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Hurricane Center and NWS Jacksonville.”

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move away from the Cayman Islands later today, near central Cuba tonight and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or south Florida Sunday night and Monday.

Potential Impacts from the National Weather Service Jacksonville:

Main impacts will occur Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Coastal flooding during high tides of 2 to 3 feet.

Minor to moderate flooding:

Water reaching the dunes, potentially breaching the dunes near times of high tides.

High water levels may approach low areas on the Intracoastal and St. Johns River Basin.

Minor beach erosion.

Rough surf and high rip current risk from now through early next week.

Windy at the coast, breezy inland.

Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected through Sunday night.