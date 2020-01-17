Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for signal work related to the intersection improvement project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for signal work related to the intersection improvement project.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Saturday through Friday for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for signal work related to the intersection improvement project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for signal work related to the intersection improvement project.

Channel Restrictions on Dunn’s Creek in Place for Bridge Construction As part of the US-17 widening project from Horse Landing Road to the north approach of the Dunn’s Creek Bridge, Dunn’s Creek channel restrictions are in place now through March for bridge work. The horizontal bridge clearance will be reduced to safely stage equipment and perform work. During this phase of construction, pylons and beams will be intermittently suspended above the main navigation channel by crane. Mariners are advised to proceed at a slow, no wake speed. Construction barges will be present with personnel on board on the north side of channel. Barge workers will be monitoring VHF-FM channel 16. GLF Construction began the $36.5 million widening project in February 2018 and is expected to complete the work by summer 2021, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.