FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from the Flagler County line to south of State Road 207

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tueday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to County Road 210

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to regrade the roadway shoulders.

State Road 207 at State Road 312

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through September 18 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for roadway stabilization.

U.S. 1 at Lewis Point Road

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. for hydroblasting.

U.S. 1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at State Road 313 at U.S. 1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound U.S. 1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

