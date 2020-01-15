Here in America’s Oldest City, inspired by an ancient Spanish holiday practice of displaying lit candles on windowsills, the Annual Nights of Lights is set to brighten up the holidays once again. To experience the glow of the season and the more than 3 million lights adorning every corner of the city’s historic district, take a ride on Old Town Trolley’s Nights of Lights Tour.

Sing along with carolers, sip on some hot cider, enjoy delicious cookies, and don’t forget to wear your special complimentary glasses for an enhanced, fully-immersive holiday experience in one of Florida’s most beautiful and historic destinations.

This year, Historic City News readers can purchase a Fast Track Pass allowing you to experience St. Augustine’s 26th Annual Nights of Lights with priority boarding.

Guests receive priority check-in to Old Town Trolley’s Famous Nights of Lights Tour:

Fast Track Pass ticket holders access a separate line with a shorter wait time.

The Fast Track Pass allows guests to pre-select a reserved check-in time.

Fast Track Pass priority check-in is valid up to one hour following your reserved time.

The 30-minute tours continuously depart every 10-15 minutes from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from the Visitor Information Center, located at 10 West Castillo Drive nightly through February 2, 2020. General Admission tickets can be ordered online. Fast Track Passes are limited and times vary according to date.