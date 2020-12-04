Freedom Boat Club receives top sales awards at Annual Conference

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville recently received top honors at the company’s annual franchisee conference. The awards were announced to Historic City News from the conference which was held virtually for club owners from around the world.

Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine, one of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville’s three locations, was recognized along with Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach. The franchise was named in the top 10 of the sales gold executives and among the top four in the sales platinum club.

“I am so proud of our team, especially Bill Edinger, our membership director, for helping us achieve amazing growth,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of FBC Jacksonville. “Bill had a tremendous year putting him in the top 10 of Freedom Boat Club’s sales gold executives worldwide. It is an incredible accomplishment for him and our company.”

In addition to Edinger’s accomplishments, FBC Jacksonville also made it into the sales platinum club which honors the clubs that sold more than 100 memberships over the last year. With the membership growth, the club has also grown its fleet and added to its team. They recently moved to a new headquarters in Jacksonville Beach to accommodate the additional employees.

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), celebrated a record year for the business at the annual conference. Through November 2020, the nation’s largest boat club has grown to more than 245 locations serving more than 55,000 members.

