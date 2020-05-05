St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, and The Beaches Visitor and Convention Bureau updated local Historic City News reporters that, in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus and the CDC’s guidelines for gatherings, live events previously scheduled for the next few weeks have been canceled, postponed indefinitely or rescheduled for a later date.

However, some outdoor small group activities are commencing, and you can still participate in events taking place online from Florida’s Historic Coast. Here is a list of some of the live and virtual happenings taking place this week on Florida’s Historic Coast.

Monday – Friday, May 4-8

Gamble Rogers Music Festival 25th anniversary Virtual Concert Series

The 25th Anniversary of the Gamble Rogers Music Festival has gone virtual and will feature ten outstanding musicians performing live online each weeknight through May 15. Performances to take place live each evening at 7 p.m.: Monday, The Skinny; Tuesday, John Dickey; Wednesday, Paul Lindser; Thursday, Bob Patterson; and Friday, The WillowWacks. www.facebook.com/gamblerogersfest

Monday – Sunday, May 4- 10

2020 Spring Art Association Members Online Art Exhibit

Enjoy all the submitted pieces of art for this year’s member art show online. The show will be available to view virtually through Thursday. All artwork is for sale unless labeled NFS. Art sales benefit the artists, programs of the St. Augustine Art Association, and they bring joy to the buyer! More than 45 works are on display www.staaa.org/spring-members-online-exhibit

Virtual Screenings from The Corazon Cinema and Café

A virtual cinema is a new way for audiences to watch the latest releases from the safety of homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting your favorite local independent theater, like The Corazon. Featured films include Beyond the Visible, Vitalina Varela, The Times of Bill Cunningham, and many other classic and art cinemas. There are additional films available through May 7. Rentals are $12 for 72 hours. www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com/showtimes

Wednesday-Friday, May 5-7

Safe Distancing Full Moon SUP Events

V-Star Fitness will offer fun full moon paddle events from the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp, 442 Ocean Vista Ave. St. Augustine. Full Moon Lighted SUP Tours on Wednesday (6:45 p.m.) and Thursday (7:50 p.m.) and a SUP Social Evening on Friday at 6:30 p.m. SUP rental are $35/person and all gear and equipment is included. No charge if using your own SUP, gear and equipment, but participants must have leash, PFD and lighting. Reserve online at www.vstarfitnessgroup.com

Friday, May 8

Virtual Backyard Fieldtrip: Carnivorous Plants

Snap! What makes a plant carnivorous? A variety of these specialized plants have been known to eat insects, lizards, and even small mammals! Our Zoo Director, John Brueggen, will be our special guest this week to tell us all about carnivorous plants. The presentation is live at noon, www.facebook.com/TheAlligatorFarm and will be posted on the Alligator Farm’s YouTube Channel for later viewing.

Carrera Wine Cellar Zoom Event

Carrera Wine Cellar will host an interactive wine tasting event led by Amanda McEwen and Moriah Giguere, from Justin Vineyards, Landmark Vineyards, Fiji Water, and the new JNSQ Wines. The participation package for this event includes: JNSQ Rosé, Landmark Chardonnay, Justin Cabernet Sauvignon, and Justin Isosceles. The price is only $110. The wine kit can be picked up or delivered in Northeast Florida. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/carrerasinecellar/events

Sunday, May 10

Live Worship Service with Memorial Presbyterian Church

Join Pastor Hunter Camp as he leads a virtual church service for parishioners and guests. The service, “This Way Can Be Trusted”, will be live at 11 a.m. on www.facebook.com/memorialpcusa and will also be available for later viewing. After the service, take a virtual tour to learn about the church’s architecture and history. www.memorialpcusa.org/visitors/tours/

Sunday Asado

From 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Urban Asado and the Chef’s Collaborative present a Facebook Live virtual Asado Grilling experience. The Virtual Asado features local businesses with a variety of specially prepared Asado Kits available for preorder. There will be cocktail kits & recipes, spice kits, and of course, MEAT! For information about ordering your kit or just logging in, visit www.urbanasado.com/virtual-asado