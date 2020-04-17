St. Johns County beaches are now open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon seven days a week for uses that include physical activity and motion.

Activities now permitted on St. Johns County Beaches include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing, and other uses that require physical activity. As lifeguards may not be on duty, all swimming is done at your own risk.

“Beach visitors must continue to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, including limiting gatherings to no more than ten persons and distancing themselves from other parties by a minimum of six feet,” County Administrator Hunter Conrad told local reporters. “All public parking lots are now open; however, on-beach driving remains prohibited.”

Historic City News was informed that the grouping of persons, commercial activities, group sports, and activities that do not require motion, such as sunbathing and sitting, or those otherwise not allowed by local, state, or federal law, are not permitted.

“Walk to exercise not to socialize,” said Dawn C. Allicock, M.D., MPH, Director, and Health Officer of Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.”

In addition, items not allowed on the beach include blankets, chairs, coolers, umbrellas, tents, and any item that promotes a stationary presence.

“From day one, every decision we have made has been methodical and deliberate without knee jerk actions or reactions, and this decision is no different. Our residents have shown extreme grace, measure, and personal responsibility throughout this pandemic, and our trend is beginning to flatline and has been doing so for nearly two weeks,” Conrad said. “We also know this not over and we are urging all who use the beach to follow the restrictions in place. Our hope is that this becomes a great mental health release for so many and becomes the first step of many in the coming weeks and months in our return to normal life.”

Of the 3,710 tests that have been administered for the novel coronavirus in St. Johns County, there have only been 185 patients who have tested positive, according to an Emergency Management Services report received by Historic City News today at 4:00 p.m. There has been one test determined to be inconclusive, and 17 tests are still pending. The overwhelming remainder, 3,369 persons tested, were determined to be negative for COVID-19.