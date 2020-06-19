Local park included in look at Black-American landmarks

Historic City News learned that a recent Dreamstime article, published in the Chicago Tribune, included Fort Mose in St. Augustine, Florida as an American landmark.

Calling it “one of the city’s best historic sites”, Fort Mose is recognized as the location of the first legally sanctioned free black settlement in the United States.

“All our collective work has paid off,” observed Executive Producer and Director Derek Boyd Hankerson with Hankerson-Henry Productions. “I’m not sure why anyone in St. Augustine would be protesting. We who live here have come to believe putting things out in the open is educational.”

Hankerson, referring to recent unrest at the hands of non-resident protesters, whose motives are to destroy and not to build, responds to their rhetoric by noting that Black Americans have made great contributions to our country.

“American landmarks tell an important story of hope, justice and societal change,” Hankerson, who is not only multi-cultural but also multi-talented, observed. “St Augustine, one of the best coastal towns in America, has a long, storied history. It has been an immense pleasure and privilege to produce and direct short films that were recreated there.”

