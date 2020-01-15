Media relations officer Dee Brown reported to Historic City News this morning that the St Augustine Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred about 8:45pm last night.

Officers responded to a call that a man had been shot and that he was seen in the parking lot of Hazel’s Hotdogs, located at 2400 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard. Police have not released the identity of the shooting victim; however, he was transported to a Trauma center in Jacksonville with what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries”.

On investigation, officers determined that the shooting occurred in the area of McMillan Street and Ponce de Leon Boulevard. It appears that the victim fled the scene on foot after the shooting, according to Brown.

“Officers are speaking with a person of interest. However, no arrests have been made at this time,” Brown told local reporters. “This is an ongoing investigation and no further information available.”