Local Tea Party guests will discuss controversies surrounding vaccines

The Saint Augustine Tea Party invites you to attend their open meeting Tuesday evening, June 9th at 6:30 p.m., held at the Growers Alliance Cafe and Gift Shop located at 322 Anastasia Boulevard in St Augustine.

Our special guests will be Jenny Smith and Susan Baker Callahan speaking about their concerns over the safety of vaccines.

Vaccine Educator, Jenny Smith and Susan Baker Callahan, RN, will be discussing the history and current controversies surrounding vaccines. Their presentation will also address the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine and the world’s pharmaceutical industry.

A question and answer period will follow, time permitting. Please join us for a very informative evening. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.

Like this: Like Loading...