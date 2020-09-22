Local Tea Party learns how to keep peace at home at election time

In what may prove to be the timeliest presentation at the Saint Augustine Tea Party this year, Historic City News subscribers are invited to attend the open meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. at the World’s Famous Oasis Restaurant, 4000 A1A South, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080, when the special guest speaker will be Christy Paul, M. Ed, LMHC.

Christy Paul is a licensed mental health counselor with a master’s degree from the University of North Florida. She has been a resident in St. Augustine since 2001 and works in the field of individual and family therapy since 2003. In her private practice, Christy provides counseling to children, youth, and adults.

“In this climate where there is a drastic difference between Republicans and Democrats, it can cause a huge rift between family members when one does not agree with the other,” Paul told local reporters.

The topic Tuesday night will be coping with close friends and family members who have opposing political beliefs. Paul will offer some suggestions during her presentation and discuss how to keep your family, friends, and your beliefs.

There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. There will be a question period after the presentation, time permitting.

