Historic City News was informed that effective February 1, 2020, Assistant County Administrator Darrell Locklear has resigned; the second high-profile replacement in county management since the termination of former administrator, Michael Wanchick.

Since Wanchick’s abrupt removal during the November 19, 2019, county commission meeting, former County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, Hunter Conrad, has served as the interim administrator. Conrad was officially installed at a special meeting held December 9th.

No grand shake-up has been reported at this point. Locklear, who was hired in February 2000 and paid 170,289.68 annually, plus benefits, and the Director of Administrative Support Services, Stacey Stanish, who was hired in July 2006 and paid 127,436.54 annually, plus benefits, are the only major positions that have seen resignations since Wanchick’s departure.

The other Assistant County Administrator, Joy Andrews, who was hied in June 2006 and is paid 132,981.94 annually, plus benefits, remains in her position.

Locklear’s replacement will be Brad Bradley who previously served as chief administrative officer and general counsel under Conrad. In that position since July 2017, Bradley was paid 99,736.00 plus benefits.

Although Conrad had to resign his elected post as Clerk of Court to serve in what is essentially a temporary job, he has been meeting with department heads to discuss his strategies for leading the county during his tenure.

On the other hand, commissioners, who hire and fire the administrator, are expected to address their strategy to find a permanent administrator at an upcoming commission meeting. The next meeting is Tuesday January 21, but the agenda has not been finalized at this time.