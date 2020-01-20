Are you ready for the madness of youth basketball to return this spring? The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department reported to Historic City News that the youth basketball league is ready to tip off another exciting season for athletes ages 9-14 years old.

Practices and games will take place at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval Street and Ketterlinus Gymnasium, 60 Orange Street. Game schedules will be finalized in February. All games are played on Saturday mornings or afternoons, and practices are scheduled by individual coaches.

League Divisions

Boys 9-10 | Boys 11-12 | Boys 13-14 | Girls 9-11 | Girls 12-14

Registration

To Register for the League:

Register Online with CivicRec

The cost is $30 per player. If you need assistance with online registration, contact Brian James at Collier-Blocker-Puryear Community Center, 10 N. Holmes Blvd., from 9 am to 5 pm or at the Parks and Recreation Main Office, 2175 Mizell Rd., St. Augustine from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate.

Pay a $30 non-refundable participation fee.

Make checks payable to St. Johns County Recreation Dept.

Tryouts

February 8, 2020 at Ketterlinus Gymnasium (see times listed below)

All players make a team; this allows us to evenly distribute players to teams as best as possible.

League age is based on the age of the child on March 1, 2020 (e.g. if they are 12 on January 1, they play in the 11 and 12 division).

Players moving up an age group must go through the try-outs.

All new players must go through the try-outs. If a child is unable to attend the try-out, they will still be placed on a team.

Players on high school basketball teams (freshman, junior varsity, or varsity) are not eligible to participate in this program

Try-Out Times

Boys 9-10 – 9:00 a.m.

Boys 11-12 – 10:00 a.m.

Boys 13-14 – 11:00 a.m.

Girls 9-14 – 12:00 noon

Please do not arrive until your scheduled try-out time.

General Information

You will be contacted by a coach within two weeks following the try-outs.

The time and place of practices are determined by the coaches. Players must attend a minimum of one practice per week to receive the minimum league playing time.

Team jerseys will be provided by the first game.

Games will be played at the Solomon Calhoun Center and Ketterlinus Gymnasium.

Schedules will be posted online and passed out no later than the first scheduled game.

Team practices begin after tryouts. The season runs through May.

Coaches are nationally and locally background checked and required to attend a coach’s certification class to volunteer in this league.

A Reminder for Parents

Please remember that the St. Johns County Parks & Recreation Department runs the Youth Basketball League as a recreational league for the children. We want all teams and players to feel that they are playing in a safe environment and that their experience is a positive one. Also, remember that our referees are doing their best and we are trying to reinforce good sportsmanship within our league. Please notify the League Director of any problem that you may have, and it will be handled accordingly. Thank you for your participation in the league and good luck with your season.