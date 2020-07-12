Margwarth remains in custody in child porn case

Thursday evening at approximately 4:30 p.m., the investigations unit of the St Augustine Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old St Augustine resident James Michael Margwarth alleging 10-counts of possession of child pornography, each count a third-degree felony.

Historic City News learned that an IP address originating from Margwarth’s apartment had been discovered by police detectives and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation while conducting other undercover operations in the area.

According to public information officer Dee Brown, after obtaining a consent to search his devices, investigators discovered the child sexual abuse materials on Margwarth’s computer.

Margwarth was arrested at approximately 5:15 p.m. on July 9, 2020 at his residence, reported as 200 Nix Boat Yard Rd Apt 6, and he was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.

There is no indication that any of the images depict victims from the local area.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information available at this time.

Margwarth remains in jail in lieu of $75,000.00 bond.

