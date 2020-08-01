Narcotic drugs wash ashore in Palm Coast

Historic City News was informed by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that a beachgoer found a kilo of cocaine that washed ashore in Palm Coast on Friday.

Officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the beachgoer called to report the suspicious package after spotting it on Cinnamon Beach. A field test confirmed that the substance is cocaine.

“These packages have washed up on shore in Flagler County over the years, typically when the storm systems start brewing in the ocean,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If anyone comes across these packages or anything suspicious on the beach, we ask that you do not touch it and call us immediately. Narcotics can be lethal and must be handled carefully.”

Deputies said they searched the beach but did not locate any other packages.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted to assist in the investigation into the source of the cocaine.

