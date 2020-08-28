Obituary: Clarence R “Lucky” Howe, Jr

Clarence R. “Lucky” Howe, Jr., 92, of St Augustine, died on August 21, 2020 at Samantha Wilson Care Center. He was born in Sayre, PA and had resided in St Augustine for over 65-years. Lucky proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps, having served during WWII.

While in St Augustine Lucky worked for the Prudential Insurance Company, and in his latter career path, he owned and operated a water systems company, installing many water softeners throughout the St Augustine community.

“Lucky would always lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of our meeting,” recalled Saint Augustine Tea Party Chairman, Lance Thate. “Lucky was always the warrior for the right cause.”

Lucky Howe held the distinction of being the oldest member, and only WWII veteran, in the Saint Augustine Tea Party. Except for the last year, in addition to being a long-standing member, Lucky participated on St George Street in activities of the Town Crier Committee. “He is missed,” Thate said.

He was a member of Allied Veterans of America, The Marine Corps League, and he also served as Chaplain for St Johns County Youth Detention Center. He will be greatly missed by his family as well as his many friends and those whose lives he touched over the years.

Lucky loved the Lord and he was a longtime member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and most recently a member of Bible Baptist Church. He shared the gospel on many mission trips that he made to Peru and other South American countries.

He is survived by his children, David P. Howe of Pensacola, Noreen Whittemore of Starke, and Dale Howe of Savannah; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Shirley “Joanne” Howe.

A private graveside service was held at Crosby Lake Cemetery on Wednesday. A public celebration of life will be announced later. St Johns Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Special to Historic City News

