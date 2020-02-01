A funeral is scheduled at Craig Funeral Home for Michael Dennis Hiers; at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4th with a reception to follow at the St. Augustine Shrine Club. Mike, who was 61-years-old, died peacefully on January 28, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Mike was born on July 1, 1958 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Edward and Geraldine. He graduated from St. Augustine High school in 1976. He married Charlene, the love of his life, in 1983. After working with his father at Hiers Upholstery, Mike began serving the community as a firefighter for St. Johns County Fire Rescue in 1997 and retired in 2015 as a Lieutenant.

Mike was a Master Mason and member of Ashlar Lodge #98, a member of the Morocco Temple of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, and also served as past president of the St. Augustine Shrine Club in 2019.

He leaves his beloved wife Charlene Hiers; daughter Britnie Stroshahl and husband Jeff; daughter Madalyn Hiers; son Michael Hiers Jr. and wife Alex; mother Geraldine Hiers; brother Edward Hiers Jr.; sister Christina Gribben and husband Mark; and grandchildren Kennedy and Lonnie. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Hiers Sr.

Greg Fisher, Associate Pastor, will officiate the ceremony. All Historic City News readers are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life. If you can’t attend, please pay it forward and spend your day giving back to the community and putting a smile on someone’s face. Condolences and hibiscus flowers may be sent to 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32084.