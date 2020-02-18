Among several “deregulation” Bills moving through the legislature, a pair of Bills that would permanently change local occupational licensing schemes, are promising to achieve uniformity and create a predictable business environment.

The legislation (SB 1336) sponsored by Senator Keith Perry, was up in “Innovation, Industry, and Technology” yesterday afternoon. At issue are so-called “patchwork” regulations throughout the state where local governments like St Johns County are requiring occupational licenses that are not mandated by the state.

“This does not affect anything licensed by the state now,” Perry said in committee earlier this month. “The bill allows people to work a side job to make some money.”

Occupational licensing reform is a stated priority for Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trade classes that include painting, flooring, cabinetry, interior remodeling, driveway or tennis court installation, decorative stone, tile, marble, granite, or terrazzo installation, plastering, stuccoing, caulking, canvas awning, and ornamental iron installation would be affected.

Perry said the bill “ensures uniformity in occupational licensing” across 410 local jurisdictions and eliminates “hurdles” to entrepreneurship.

After having already cleared its committees in the House of Representatives, HB-3 is on the House Special Order calendar for tomorrow, However, it lacks an amendment that was negotiated in the Senate allowing exceptions for businesses with employees who require occupational licenses outside of general law.