Christina Parrish Stone, St. Johns Cultural Council Executive Director, is inviting all Historic City News subscribers to participate in a series of online concerts featuring St. Johns County based artists during the month of April.

The St. Johns Cultural Council will present concerts Monday through Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. through the Cultural Council Facebook page beginning on Wednesday April 1st.

“Participating musicians will receive a $200 stipend from the Cultural Council and will also receive 100% of any donations made during their performance,” Parrish told local reporters. “With confirmed performers including Amy Hendrickson, Joe Pollock, Aslyn and the Naysayers, Ramona, Brittani Mueller, Sailor Jane, Lucio Rubino and Michael Lagasse, the concert series should be a success.”

Each artist will also be featured in a “spotlight” on the website, HistoricCoastCulture.com and receive additional marketing support from the Cultural Council for future performances, recordings and merchandise sales.

There is still time for any interested musicians to schedule a performance by emailing christina@stjohnsculture.com. Priority will be given to musicians who have lost a significant portion of their income due to recent event cancellations and venue closures.

Donations to support the concert series may be made online at stjohnsculture.com/donate or by mailing a check to St. Johns Cultural Council, 15 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, Florida 32084.

The St. Johns Cultural Council is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local artists and arts organizations and to promoting St. Johns County as a premiere destination for travelers interested in arts, culture and heritage tourism.